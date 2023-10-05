Epic Bio to Present at the Upcoming BMO Life Sciences Private Company Showcase

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio , a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the BMO Fall Private Company Showcase being held Thursday, October 12, 2023, New York, NY.



The event is available only to clients of BMO. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their BMO representative.