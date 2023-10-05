Dunlop Protective Footwear Chooses Nexterus to Automate Supply Chain Processes

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that Dunlop Protective Footwear, the world’s leading innovator of protective footwear, are partnering to automate transportation processes to better serve customers. Deploying the Nexterus TMS and automating freight bill audit and payment processes has saved Dunlop Boots tens of thousands of dollars in freight costs and hundreds of hours of labor.



“Dunlop Protective Footwear was doing most of their freight management processes manually, such as calling carriers to find truck capacity, contracting with carriers, and tracking shipments,” says Evan Halpern, Warehouse Manager, Dunlop Boots. "The partnership with Nexterus will help automate this process, better serve our customers and evolve our logistics process to the next level.”

“We manage Dunlop’s transportation processes using our proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS) and have saved the company over six percent in freight costs,” says Chris Schramm, Director of Sales and Accounts, Nexterus. “We have also opened up doors for Dunlop to use new carriers from our vetted carrier network, so they have more quality carriers to choose from.”

Nexterus has automated over 75% of Dunlop's manual processes in its transportation operations. In the freight payment process, Nexterus deployed its pre-audit services to identify invoice discrepancies and errors. Invoices were automatically matched with purchase orders and shipping documents. Then, electronic payment methods streamlined payments, enhancing accuracy and ensuring no money is left on the table. Automating the freight bill audit and pay process helps streamline operations, reduce errors, and improve efficiency in managing transportation costs.

Nexterus is a full-service 3PL that helps shippers manage their LTL, TL, parcel, and international shipment processes. Nexterus’ TMS enables clients to harness the power of their supply chain data by eliminating manual processes and delivering customized reports. Benefits include rate quotes, 60+ standard reports, e-dispatch, bill of lading creation, shipping label creation, status tracking, management of cargo claims, freight bill audit, payment processing, and automated billing.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Dunlop Protective Footwear

We are Dunlop Protective Footwear, the world’s leading manufacturer of protective footwear. We have innovated property materials like Purofort to provide comfortable and protective footwear for workers in various segments of industries in more than 75 countries worldwide. We know these industries inside out, and by combining innovation with craftsmanship, we always offer you what you deserve: the best work boots to help you get the job done from the ground up. For more information, visit https://www.dunlopboots.com/.