Advancements in Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Drive Efficiency and Sustainability in the Auto Industry

The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market achieved remarkable growth, with a size of US$ 96.5 Billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion, and top industry analysts anticipate it to surge to US$ 257.9 Billion by 2028, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive engineering services outsourcing involves outsourcing various non-physical engineering functions, including design, prototyping, system integration, and testing, to external sources. These services encompass a broad range of capabilities, such as vehicle part design, supply chain management, and engineering aftermarket support. Typically required in the early stages of product design and development, automotive engineering services outsourcing offers advantages like cost reduction, increased efficiency, flexibility, and time savings. Consequently, these services are extensively utilized across various vehicle categories, including commercial, passenger, electric, and hybrid vehicles (EVs/HVs).

Market Trends:

The global automotive industry's robust growth is driving positive prospects for the market. Automotive engineering services outsourcing plays a pivotal role in enhancing production process efficiencies, producing vehicle components, managing supply chains, and developing engineering aftermarket solutions. The widespread adoption of engineering systems such as computer-aided engineering (CAE) and computer-aided design (CAD) software, which facilitate advanced surfacing and address aesthetic concerns, is bolstering market growth.

Technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enhanced product modeling and detailing, are providing further impetus to the market. Additionally, the introduction of highly intricate designs aimed at producing energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable vehicles is positively influencing market expansion. Other growth drivers include increasing automation, integrated solutions adoption, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and government initiatives promoting the development of EVs and HVs.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market. It provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on service, vehicle type, location type, and application.

Breakup by Service:

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Location Type:

On-shore

Off-shore

Breakup by Application:

Autonomous Driving/ADAS

Body and Chassis

Powertrain and After-treatment

Infotainment and Connectivity

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been meticulously examined, including profiles of key players such as Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, ASAP Holding GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini SE, EDAG Engineering Group AG, FEV Group GmbH, Horiba Ltd., IAV GmbH (Volkswagen AG), P3 group GmbH, and RLE INTERNATIONAL Group.

