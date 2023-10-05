Global Automotive Door Modules Market and Trend Analysis Report 2023-2028: Automotive Industry Leaders Look to Market Insights for Strategy Development

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Door Modules Market and Trend Analysis by Technology, Key Companies and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global door modules market is valued at 349.4 mn units in 2023. The door modules sector posted a negative CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-23, primarily owing to the prolonged impact of COVID-19. Over the forecast period (2023-28), the door modules market is forecast to register a CAGR of 3.3 % to reach 411.3 mn units by 2028.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of the industry and its future prospects, providing insights into industry size, growth drivers, recent developments, and potential challenges in each region.

The top five companies in the global door modules market are Brose, Inteva Products, Magna International, Grupo Antolin, and Kuester Automotive. Brose leads the market with a global market share of 22%, followed by Inteva Products at 21%, and Magna International at 14%. In North America, Brose holds a 22% market share, while in Europe, it commands 32%. Brose and Inteva Products are the leading players in the North American and European door modules markets.

Why You Should Consider This Report

Automobile OEMs and component suppliers are constantly seeking the latest market insights to shape their sales and marketing strategies. Accurate and detailed market data is in high demand. This report is designed to provide readers with the most current information and analysis to identify emerging growth opportunities within the regional sector.

The report offers a thorough analysis of different regions and the competitive landscape, allowing companies to understand region-specific dynamics. Special attention is given to key trends influencing consumer choices and future opportunities for revenue expansion.

Access valuable competitive intelligence on leading component suppliers in the regional sector, including information on their market share and growth rates.

Scope

Trends & Drivers: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of key trends and drivers of the sector

Technological Developments: Provides a detailed overview of technological developments and innovations in the sector

PESTER Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of various factors such as political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory impacting the sector

Sector Forecast: Provides deep-dive analysis of global market covering volume growth during 2018-2028, and spot estimates for 2023 and 2028. The analysis also covers regional overview across four regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America and MEA-highlighting sector size, and growth drivers for the region

Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives taken by the companies

Patent Analysis: Provides an overview of patent filings in the sector across regions, countries and top applicants

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Part 1: Main Trends and Drivers

Trends

Drivers

Part 2: Technologies and Innovations



Part 3: PESTER Analysis



Part 4: Sector Forecast

Door modules - Global Volumes

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis

European Market Growth Analysis

North American Market Growth Analysis

South America Market Growth Analysis

MEA Market Growth Analysis

Part 5: Latest Developments



Part 6: Key Companies



Part 7: Patent Analysis



Part 8: Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brose

Inteva Products

Magna International

Groupo Antolin

Kuester Automotive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v74oh0



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.