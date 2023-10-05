Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 16.18 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 16.18 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable buildings. Sustainable construct products help in reducing the carbon footprint of a building. Construction sealants offer benefits such as decreasing energy consumption, improving building structure’s durability, and increasing structural strength.

Sealants deliver the advantage of better-preventing infiltration of rain, wind, and airborne pollutants getting into the building, thereby pressing other sustainable construction materials. Moreover, the product displays an extensive range of temperature tolerance allowing dynamic building joints to compensate for stresses and movement while maintaining adhesion.

Scope of Research

Report DetailsOutcome
Market size value in 2019USD 7,954.3 million
CAGR (2023 - 2032)5.6%
Revenue forecast in 2032USD 16.18 billion
Base year for estimation2019
Historical data2016 - 2018
Forecast period2023 - 2032
Quantitative unitsRevenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
Report coverageRevenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments coveredResin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, region
Regional scopeNorth America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Country scopeU.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
Key companies profiledSika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA
Customization scope10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the construction sealants market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the construction sealants market include:

  • Sika AG,
  • BASF SE
  • Mapei SPA
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • 3M Company
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Asian Paints Ltd.
  • HB Fuller
  • Bostik SA

Strategic Development

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

In August 2020, Henkel made an announcement about entering into an agreement about the acquisition of Momentive Performance Materials. The Consumer Sealants business segment of Momentive Performance Materials produces sealants and caulks applied construction and home enhancement products.

Key Highlights From The Report

  • Butyl-based sealants possess the benefit of adhering to most of the available substrates. The product is highly weather-resistant and offers better durability at a cost-effective price.
  • Pipe and cable penetrations are frequently ignored in construction projects, even though they pose a significant issue to buildings. Field-based decisions for laying cables result in uneven cable cuttings or extra drillings in floors and walls that may lead to multiple hazards if left unsealed, thus driving construction sealants market demand.
  • North America is likely to witness demand on account of a rise in renovation activities in residential buildings. Latin America is likely to grow significantly in the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote green building standards such as LEED in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

  • Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Silicone
    • Polysulfide
    • Polyurethane
    • Emulsion
    • Plastisol
    • Others
  • Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Bonding
    • Protection
    • Insulation
    • Cable Management
    • Sound Proofing
  • Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Water-Based
    • Solvent-Based
    • Reactive
    • Others
  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Glazing
    • Flooring & Joining
    • Sanitary & Kitchen
    • Others
  • End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • North America
      1. U.S.
      2. Canada
      3. Mexico
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. UK
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • MEA
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. UAE
      3. Rest of MEA

