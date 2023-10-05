By 2032, Global Bacterial Antigens Market Size Projected to Hit USD 20.09 Million, at 6.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bacterial Antigens Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Antigen Type (Clostridium Difficile Toxoid A, Clostridium Difficile B, Chlamydia Trachomatis, Native Lipoteichoic Acid, Trichomonas Vaginalis, and Others); By Diagnostic Techniques; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

As per the latest research analysis, the global bacterial antigens market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 10.85 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 20.09 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.

Global Bacterial Antigens Market: Report Overview

Antigens are chemicals that can trigger an immune reaction in a host, specifically by triggering the creation of antibodies or activating cells. Depending on whether they enter the body or come from within, they are either categorized as foreign or self-antigens. Bacteria, parasites, viruses, chemicals, or even proteins and poisons present in food are examples of foreign antigens. Self-antigens, however, frequently contain altered or excessively expressed proteins.

Moreover, T and B cells have antigen-specific receptors that can detect the antigenic determinant part of bacterial antigens. To create antibodies for research, these determinants are chosen since they strongly elicit an immunological response, creating opportunities for the bacterial antigens market.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company.

BioFire Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

LGC Bioresearch Technologies

Merck & Co. Inc.

QED Bioscience Inc.

Ross Southern Laboratories

Synthetic Genomics

The Native Antigen Company Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ZeptoMetrix Corporation

Bacterial Antigens Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 20.09 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 11.52 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Ross Southern Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The Native Antigen Company, Enzo Life Sciences, and Creative Diagnostics Segments Covered By Antigen Type, By Diagnostic Techniques, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased use of numerous types of antigens: One of the main factors propelling the demand and growth of the bacterial antigens market at a rapid rate is the increasing use of various bacterial antigens to develop new and sophisticated antibodies in research laboratories in order to improve the immune system as a whole. These antigens are also being used in various diagnostic techniques, including SDS-PAGE, ELISA, Immunoassay, and Agglutination, among others.

One of the main factors propelling the demand and growth of the bacterial antigens market at a rapid rate is the increasing use of various bacterial antigens to develop new and sophisticated antibodies in research laboratories in order to improve the immune system as a whole. These antigens are also being used in various diagnostic techniques, including SDS-PAGE, ELISA, Immunoassay, and Agglutination, among others. Growing awareness of vaccinations and healthcare: The development and use of bacterial antigen-based products, like vaccines, diagnostic kits, and research devices, is encouraged by the growing awareness of the value of vaccinations and preventive healthcare measures globally. Additionally, the increased emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, which emphasizes the need for creative alternative approaches to treat bacterial infections, is expected to support bacterial antigens market growth.





Top Findings of the Report

The need for bacterial antigens that can trigger a defensive immune response against various infectious diseases, along with the rising focus on preventive healthcare practices and the constantly increasing demand for vaccine development to fight both arising and established bacterial antigens, are all contributing to the exponential growth of the global bacterial antigens industry.

The bacterial antigens market segmentation is mainly based on the diagnostic techniques, antigen type, region, and end user.

is mainly based on the diagnostic techniques, antigen type, region, and end user. North America dominated the market with a significant share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rising various diagnostic tests: The necessity and demand for antigens will increase over the future years because of the increase in the number of diagnostic tests conducted on humans, the increased prevalence of novel bacterial antigen launches, and the approval of products by influential research institutes and organizations.

The necessity and demand for antigens will increase over the future years because of the increase in the number of diagnostic tests conducted on humans, the increased prevalence of novel bacterial antigen launches, and the approval of products by influential research institutes and organizations. Growing focus in healthcare institutions: Major healthcare organizations all over the world are increasingly focusing on extending the use of bacterial antigens. As a result, bacterial antigens are used in immunotherapies to stimulate the immune system against bacterial infection and have been demonstrating promising results in treating several diseases, consequently promoting the bacterial antigens market demand.

Segmental Analysis

Immunoassay Sector Holds the Significant Share

Due to the exponential increase in bacterial infections, which largely require immunoassays targeting bacterial antigens for treatment and diagnosis, as well as the continuing advancements in immunoassay technologies that have resulted in improved sensitivity, specificity, and enhanced bacterial antigen detection, the immunoassay segment held the largest bacterial antigens market share both in terms of revenue and volume in 2022.

Furthermore, the ELISA category is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecasted period, primarily due to its widespread use in research and diagnostic laboratories for the quick and simple detection and quantification of various antigens, antibodies, and biomolecules, as well as the rising funding for life sciences research, which supports the creation of numerous new assays.

Academic and Research Institutes Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

The sector is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is primarily because of the quickening pace of scientific progress, the rise in the number of research institutions that need a wide variety of antigens to study different aspects of bacteria, such as their interaction, function, and structure, and the increasing attention to and investment in the development of new vaccines based on bacterial antigens.

Moreover, the hospital sector will also lead the market with considerable revenue share in 2022 on account of increasing awareness about the significance of early and precise diagnosis of various bacterial antigens.

Geographical Overview

North America: The growth of the bacterial antigens market in North America is primarily due to the region's expanding bacterial antigen research and development activities, as well as the rise in the number of supportive government initiatives and public awareness campaigns that are specifically designed to prevent infectious diseases with the usefulness of vaccination while increasing the demand for bacterial antigens to be utilized in vaccine formulation.

Asia Pacific: Due to the rapid rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases in densely populated nations like China and India, as well as the major appearance of numerous antibiotic-resistant strains and new infectious diseases throughout the region, the Asia Pacific will experience the quickest growth.

Bacterial Antigens Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Antigen Type (Clostridium Difficile Toxoid A, Clostridium Difficile B, Chlamydia Trachomatis, Native Lipoteichoic Acid, Trichomonas Vaginalis, and Others); By Diagnostic Techniques; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Recent Developments

The Native Antigen Company released new influenza antigens in November 2022 in preparation for the 2023 flu season in the southern hemisphere. As part of their vaccine reformulation initiative, the newly produced antigens will help the development of new vaccinations and diagnostics.

The three new primary immunohistochemistry antibodies for cancer diagnostics—CD8A, CD56, and CD163—will be released by BioGenex in December 2021. The company is a pioneer in the field and a leading provider of automated staining solutions for cancer diagnostics.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the bacterial antigens market report based on antigen type, diagnostic techniques, end user, and region:

By Antigen Type Outlook

Clostridium Difficile Toxoid A

Clostridium Difficile Toxoid B

Chlamydia Trachomatis

Native Lipoteichoic Acid

Trichomonas Vaginalis

Others

By Diagnostic Techniques Outlook

ELISA

Immunoassay

SDS-PAGE

Hemagglutination

Agglutination Test

Other Diagnostic Techniques

By End User Outlook

Diagnostic Laboratories and Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospital

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

