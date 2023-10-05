Global Smart Baby Monitor Market 2023-2030: Netgear and Lorex Technology - Driving Growth in the Smart Baby Monitor Industry

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Baby Monitor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Tracking Devices, Audio & Video), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era of advancing technology, the global smart baby monitor market is experiencing impressive growth, driven by the rise of nuclear families and working parents. These innovative devices are gaining popularity due to the growing emphasis on child safety and the desire to bridge the gap between physical presence and constant care.

Smart baby monitors provide parents, particularly working ones, with the ability to vigilantly monitor their child's activities from anywhere in the world, using smartphones as a powerful tool.

Key Highlights of the Smart Baby Monitor Market:

Market Size : The global smart baby monitor market is projected to reach a substantial USD 2,476.0 million by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

: The global smart baby monitor market is projected to reach a substantial USD 2,476.0 million by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. Driving Factors : The adoption of smart baby monitors is fueled by the increasing number of nuclear families and working parents worldwide. The rising birth rate in countries like Sweden, the UK, Russia, the Czech Republic, and Spain is also contributing to market expansion.

: The adoption of smart baby monitors is fueled by the increasing number of nuclear families and working parents worldwide. The rising birth rate in countries like Sweden, the UK, Russia, the Czech Republic, and Spain is also contributing to market expansion. Child Safety : Smart baby monitors address the growing concern for child safety by enabling real-time communication between parents and their children, even when parents are at work or away from home.

: Smart baby monitors address the growing concern for child safety by enabling real-time communication between parents and their children, even when parents are at work or away from home. Smartphone Integration : The widespread adoption of smartphones plays a crucial role in the industry's growth, allowing parents to remotely monitor their child's well-being from any location.

: The widespread adoption of smartphones plays a crucial role in the industry's growth, allowing parents to remotely monitor their child's well-being from any location. Disposable Income : The increasing disposable income in emerging economies like Brazil, India, Thailand, and China empowers consumers to allocate more funds towards ensuring the safety of their children.

: The increasing disposable income in emerging economies like Brazil, India, Thailand, and China empowers consumers to allocate more funds towards ensuring the safety of their children. E-commerce Accessibility : The accessibility provided by e-commerce platforms, along with product innovations, has perpetuated the growth of the smart baby monitor industry.

: The accessibility provided by e-commerce platforms, along with product innovations, has perpetuated the growth of the smart baby monitor industry. One-Child Policy Relaxation : The recent relaxation of the one-child policy in China is expected to further contribute to market expansion.

: The recent relaxation of the one-child policy in China is expected to further contribute to market expansion. Innovations: Innovations in smart baby monitors, such as facial recognition systems and high-definition video, are boosting consumer preference for these products.

For example, in May 2022, VTech Communications, Inc. introduced its LeapFrog line of baby monitors in Canada, featuring adaptive color night vision, smart remote monitoring, and high-definition video among other key features.

Market Report Highlights:

Technology Segmentation: The tracking devices technology segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. These smart baby monitors connect directly to the child's body for better monitoring, tracking room temperature, movement, heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and temperature, providing vital health information to parents.

Distribution Channels: The offline distribution channel segment held a market share of 73.1% in 2022. Customers often prefer to physically examine and test baby monitors, especially for products related to child safety. Offline channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, allow customers to have a hands-on experience with the product, assess its features, and seek guidance from sales personnel.

Regional Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has led to an increased demand for baby monitoring solutions in urban areas, where parents seek ways to ensure the safety and well-being of their children, even when they are not physically present.

The global smart baby monitor market is at the forefront of the technological revolution in parenting, offering parents enhanced peace of mind and convenience while ensuring their child's safety.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1347.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2476 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



