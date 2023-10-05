Global Smart Irrigation Systems Report 2023: Smart Water Management - Sensor-Based Controller Systems Leading the Way

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Irrigation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the ever-evolving realm of agriculture, the global market for Smart Irrigation Systems is on the verge of substantial growth, with a projected value exceeding US$4.2 billion by 2030. This comprehensive market report provides invaluable insights into this thriving industry, offering an in-depth analysis of key trends, growth drivers, and potential investment opportunities.

Key Highlights of the Smart Irrigation Systems Market:

Market Size : The global Smart Irrigation Systems market, valued at US$1.3 billion in 2022, is poised to reach an impressive US$4.2 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 16% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

: The global Smart Irrigation Systems market, valued at US$1.3 billion in 2022, is poised to reach an impressive US$4.2 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 16% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Segment Analysis : Weather-based Controller Systems, a crucial segment within the market, are anticipated to achieve remarkable growth with a projected CAGR of 16.8%, ultimately reaching US$3.1 billion by the end of 2030. Sensor-based Controller Systems also exhibit promising potential, with a revised CAGR of 14% over the next eight years.

: Weather-based Controller Systems, a crucial segment within the market, are anticipated to achieve remarkable growth with a projected CAGR of 16.8%, ultimately reaching US$3.1 billion by the end of 2030. Sensor-based Controller Systems also exhibit promising potential, with a revised CAGR of 14% over the next eight years. Competitive Landscape: The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of key market players such as Baseline Inc., Galcon Israel, and The Toro Company, among others. It serves as an essential resource for senior business executives seeking to gain a competitive edge in the Smart Irrigation Systems market, whether they are considering market entry, investment, or expanding their existing portfolio.

Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Highlights:

The global Smart Irrigation Systems market, valued at US$1.3 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to a substantial US$4.2 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 16% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Notably, Weather-based Controller Systems, a key segment analyzed in the report, is forecasted to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 16.8%, reaching a total market value of US$3.1 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth trajectory of the Sensor-based Controller Systems segment has been revised to a solid 14% CAGR over the next eight years.

Regional Insights:

United States: The Smart Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.3 million in 2022.

China: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to reach a projected market size of US$712 million by 2030. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a significant CAGR of 15.2% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to exhibit robust growth, with forecasted CAGRs of 14.2% and 13.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.6%.

Market Scope

In this comprehensive analysis of the global smart irrigation systems market, various aspects of the industry are examined, including the geographic regions of USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The study focuses on three main types of irrigation systems: weather-based controller systems, sensor-based controller systems, and controllers. Additionally, it explores the market for sensors and water flow meters, as well as other related components. The analysis further distinguishes between non-agricultural and agricultural applications.

The report spans from 2014 to 2030, providing insights into annual sales figures, growth rates, and regional breakdowns, aiding in understanding the market's past, present, and future trends.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon Israel

Hunter Industries, Inc.

Hydropoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd.

Rachio Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation.

The Toro Company

Weathermatic

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Conclusion:

The global Smart Irrigation Systems market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, offering significant investment opportunities. With a projected value exceeding $4.2 billion by 2030 and impressive growth rates across key segments, this market presents a compelling proposition for investors and businesses alike. This comprehensive market report equips industry leaders with critical insights to make informed decisions and leverage the burgeoning Smart Irrigation Systems market to their advantage.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncmqee

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment