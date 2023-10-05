Global Drones as a Service Market 2023-2028: The Rise of Teleoperation and Cloud Tech - Transforming Drones into On-Demand Services

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones as a Service Market by Applications and Leading Industries with Global, Regional and Country Forecasts 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is witnessing significant growth as it continues to revolutionize various industries by offering innovative solutions. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the DaaS market, including applications and services catering to different use cases. It assesses solutions for leading industry verticals, with a focus on agricultural technology.

Key Highlights of the Drones-as-a-Service Market:

The Drones-as-a-Service market is forecasted to experience substantial growth, with the scientific research segment reaching $10.1 billion and intelligent drones in agriculture representing a $2.2 billion market opportunity by 2028.

Key industry verticals, including construction, insurance, aerospace, and real estate, show high growth potential in adopting DaaS solutions.

DaaS offers a wide range of solution areas, including surveillance and monitoring, surveying and mapping, maintenance and inspection, filming and photography, package delivery, and scientific research.

Developing countries are among the fastest-growing markets for many DaaS solutions due to substantial cost savings compared to expensive professional services.

: Developing countries are among the fastest-growing markets for many DaaS solutions due to substantial cost savings compared to expensive professional services. Technological Advancements: Drones combined with teleoperation and cloud technologies are transforming various industries, making robotics on demand a viable business model.

For instance, the package delivery segment is anticipated to be a key market, especially in the wake of the pandemic, highlighting the growth potential of DaaS.

Future of Drones-as-a-Service:

The report underscores the evolving landscape of DaaS, enabling automation as a widely available service option rather than a product. This paradigm shift is transforming industries across the board, making Drones-as-a-Service a viable business model for various use cases and applications.

Conclusion:

The Drones-as-a-Service market is poised for substantial growth, offering innovative solutions that cater to diverse industry verticals. With technological advancements and increasing adoption, DaaS is redefining the way businesses operate, from surveillance and monitoring to scientific research and beyond.



