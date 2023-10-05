Prolongation of powers of the Management Board of a group’s subsidiary

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to extend the powers of the Members of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann from 1 January 2024 for three years.

The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue in a three-member composition: Mr. Ivo Volkov (The Chairman), Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee