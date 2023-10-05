EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Announces 10th-Anniversary Class of Top Women in Convenience, Celebrating a Decade of Exceptional Retail Leaders

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ‘s Convenience Store News , the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, last night celebrated the Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) at the program’s 10th annual awards gala. Over the past decade, this prestigious awards program has established itself as a spotlight of recognition for female leaders who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, innovation and commitment in convenience retailing.



As the leading media brand in the convenience store industry, in 2013, Convenience Store News took a leadership role in creating a program that would celebrate female leaders who have contributed to the growth and advancement of the convenience retailing industry. The program recognizes a diverse array of senior-level female rising stars and mentors from across the industry, from major retailers including 7-Eleven Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K, The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser-Busch, The Hershey Co. and PepsiCo Inc.

“In what was once a male-dominated business, women have made great strides and a positive impact on the convenience store industry and their companies. Our program was launched to recognize these exceptional women from all levels of the industry,” said Paula Lashinsky, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher, U.S. Grocery and Convenience, EnsembleIQ. “The program has evolved into a robust community that facilitates networking, amplifies important conversations and celebrates achievement. As we commemorate this remarkable milestone, we extend our appreciation to all of the winners, judges and sponsors who have been an integral part of the success of this program. And we congratulate the 2023 class of Top Women in Convenience on their outstanding achievements.”

Supporters of the program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors BIC USA Inc., The Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Mars Wrigley, The Mclane Company, Mondelēz International, The Proctor & Gamble Co., Swedish Match North America, and Tyson Convenience; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BeatBox Beverages, Constellation Brands, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, PDI Technologies, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Taylor Farms; bronze sponsor Zebra Technologies and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co.

