Carmanah Technologies launches connected chevron signs and expands its MX Series of traffic safety solutions to rural applications

Victoria, BC, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmanah Technologies, a leading designer and manufacturer of compliant solar and AC powered systems for pedestrian and driver safety, is excited to announce its expansion into the rural traffic market with the launch of its new MX Series Chevron Signs . The launch aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing pedestrian and driver safety across a diversity of transportation applications and environments.

Featuring the same ultra-bright LEDs and advanced solar technology used in its best-selling traffic beacons and signs, Carmanah’s chevron signs are designed to increase sign conspicuity at curves—especially those with a history of roadway departure crashes. The signs come with multiple operating modes, including dusk-to-dawn and radar-activated, and meet MUTCD Standards for color, flash rate, and dimming.

Additionally, being part of the MX Series of products means the signs come equipped with embedded remote connectivity, giving agencies the ability to monitor and manage dispersed assets from afar. Text and email alerts can be configured based on customizable parameters so that agencies are notified when a system requires attention—and have peace of mind they’re working as expected.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new chevron signs to the market, especially as our first product offering geared specifically to rural areas,” said Carmanah’s Director of Business Development Aaron Lockwood. “In combining our solar expertise with LED signs, plus the added benefits of remote connectivity, we are offering agencies an innovative solution for improving safety, as well as operational efficiency.”

Key features of Carmanah’s MX Series chevron signs include:

Ultra-bright LEDs that exceed industry requirements

Remote asset management with GPS map view

Actionable email and text alerts

Built-in knockdown sensor

Mobile app for quick system setup and local access

3 years of free connectivity and remote system access via MX Cloud™

Solar Power Report (SPR) prepared for every location

Carmanah’s MX Series chevron signs are shipping now. For more information, please visit Carmanah’s website at carmanah.com or email traffic@carmanah.com.

About Carmanah Technologies

Based in Victoria, Canada, Carmanah is a leading designer and manufacturer of compliant solar and AC powered systems for pedestrian and driver safety. For more than 20 years, cities have trusted Carmanah to provide them with safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions, and now, the company is ready to usher them into the future with an innovative line of affordable and intuitive connected beacons and signs. Learn more at carmanah.com/mx.