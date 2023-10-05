Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth USD 662.75 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 662.75 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding industrial and municipal wastewater emissions. The technological advancement of the manufacturing and production processes has increased the quantity of waste generated.



The stringent regulations have resulted in the growing adoption of wastewater treatment facilities by the industrial sector to control the discharge of the effluents and suspended solid particles. The requirement of upgrading the aging wastewater treatment infrastructure has resulted in the increasing adoption of the wastewater treatment facilities by municipal corporations. Rising investment by the government for the technological advancement of the wastewater treatment facilities is most likely to propel the market's growth.

High capital investment required for advanced water and wastewater treatment might restrict the growth of the industry. Moreover, the high cost of industrial wastewater treatment is expected to hamper the demand for the treatment facilities.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 283.98 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2027) 7.0% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 662.75 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016-2018 Forecast period 2020-2027 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product & Service, Application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market include:

Acciona

Veolia

Ecolab Inc.

SUEZ S.A.

Kurita Water Industries

Xylem Inc.

DuPont

Orenco systems

Hydro International

Aquatech International LLC

In March 2019, U.S. Water services, a Water treatment chemical manufacturer, was acquired by Kurita Water Industries Ltd. to remain competitive in the growing industry. The acquisition was worth a valuation of USD 270 million, and it would strengthen the presence of Kurita in North America.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Veolia water technologies Qatar was contracted by Baladna, the leading dairy manufacturer of Qatar, to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment facility at Baladna's cow farm, which is located in Al Khor, north of Doha. Veolia would increase the treatment capacity of the wastewater plants and enable the treated wastewater to be reused for agricultural irrigation purposes.

The services segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019. The requirement of upgrading the aging water and wastewater infrastructure and existing sewage facilities in developed economies is driving the segment's growth.

The industrial segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The stringent government regulations regarding the discharge of effluents from industries into freshwater bodies are expected to drive the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities by the industrial segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment) Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener) Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Municipal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



