Cybersecurity Innovators Honored in Seventh Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.
“With the proliferation of digital technologies, global interconnectivity, an exponential surge in data, and rapidly evolving business demands, today’s attack surfaces have significantly expanded, presenting complex risks that position cybersecurity as a crucial strategic function for businesses,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough innovators that are addressing these complex cybersecurity challenges, empowering organizations to not just address cyberthreats, but protect business value and increase customer trust. We are thrilled to congratulate our entire 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners circle.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more.
All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:
Security-as-a-Service
MDR Solution of the Year: SilverSky
Security-as-a-Service Solution Provider of the Year: HUMAN Security
Managed Security
Managed Security Solution of the Year: CloudWave
Managed Security Service Provider of the Year: AT&T Cybersecurity
Cloud Security
Cloud Security Startup of the Year: Spyderbat
Cloud Security Platform of the Year: Elastic, Elastic Security for Cloud
Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year: Aqua Security
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
SIEM Solution of the Year: Blumira
SIEM Solution Provider of the Year: IBM
Threat Intelligence
Threat Detection Platform of the Year: Anvilogic
Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year: Commvault
Threat Intelligence Company of the Year: WMC Global
Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: HYAS InfoSec
Unified Threat Management
Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year: BlackFog
Intrusion Detection Solution of the Year: VicOne xCarbon
Web Security
Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year: DNSFilter
Overall Web Security Solution of the Year: Edgio, Edgio Web Application and API protection (WAAP)
Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year: Imperva
Messaging & Email Security
Email Security Platform of the Year: Hornetsecurity
Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution of the Year: OPSWAT
Encryption
Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year: SandboxAQ
Overall Encryption Solution of the Year: Virtru
Fraud Prevention
e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year: Zumigo
Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: DataDome
Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year: Telesign
Identity Management
Password Management Solution of the Year: 1Password
Access Management Solution of the Year: SecureAuth
Authentication Solution of the Year: AuthenticID
Overall ID Management Solution of the Year: Omada
Mobile Security
Application Security Solution of the Year: Verimatrix
Application Security Platform of the Year: Appdome
Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Lookout
Network Security & Infrastructure
Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: ExtraHop
Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year: Lumen
Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: VERITI
Overall Network Security Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor
Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance
Policy Management Solution of the Year: archTIS
Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year: OTORIO
Compliance Software Solution of the Year: TXOne Networks
Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: PCI Pal
Risk Management
Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year: Tanium
Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year: Keepit
Vulnerability Management
Vulnerability Assessment Solution of the Year: Bright Security
Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year: Synack
Incident Forensics Solution of the Year: Endace
Security Orchestration, Automation, Response
Security Automation Solution of the Year: Fortra
Overall SOAR Platform of the Year: ThreatQuotient
Endpoint Security
Endpoint Security Solution of the Year: WatchGuard
Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year: Acronis
Data Security
Data Security Solution of the Year: Entrust
Data Security Innovation of the Year: Calamu
Data Security Solution Provider of the Year: Fortanix
Extended Detection and Response (XDR)
XDR Platform of the Year: Secureworks
XDR Innovation of the Year: appNovi
Artificial Intelligence
AI-based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Field Effect
AI-based CyberSecurity Innovation of the Year: Proofpoint
Certification and Training
Pentesting Solution of the Year: Horizon3.ai
Pentesting Solution Provider of the Year: BreachLock
Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year: Fortinet
Cybersecurity Industry Leadership
SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: OpenText
Enterprise CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Cequence
CISO of the Year: Marcin Święty, Relativity
CyberSecurity Company CEO of the Year: Paul Martini, iboss
Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year: Sikich
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
