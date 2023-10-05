TAB Bank Appoints Austin Strong as Chief Strategy Officer

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank , a technology-driven online bank, announces its long-time employee, Austin Strong, has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Strong will enhance and execute TAB Bank’s strategic vision, identify promising growth and investment opportunities, and collaborate with fintech partners to further drive TAB’s innovation in banking.



Strong started his journey with TAB 11 years ago, initially as the Director of Internal Audit and most recently as the Executive Vice President of Digital Banking. Strong has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the bank's mission of empowering customers with transformative financial solutions.

“For over a decade, Austin Strong has been instrumental in fulfilling TAB Bank’s mission of unlocking dreams for our customers with bold financial solutions that lift and empower,” said Rick Bozzelli, President and CEO of TAB Bank. “Austin has a strong work ethic, leadership skills and commitment to building and maintaining TAB’s vision and strategy, including but not limited to, driving our strategic partnerships, and enhancement of complementary fintech partnerships.”

In his new capacity, Strong will continue to drive Digital Banking operations, Data Analytics/BI, Customer Experience, Marketing, and Strategic Partnerships.

Before joining TAB Bank, Strong worked with Ernst & Young in its assurance practice, supporting public and private businesses in the banking, automotive, real estate, entertainment, and insurance industries. Strong became a Vice President of Real Estate Banking at Zions Bank and managed a real estate portfolio consisting of office, retail, hospitality, and senior housing product types. Strong then spent several years as the Director of Internal Audit at TAB, working with the bank’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors to oversee the independent evaluation of TAB’s risk and control framework.

Strong is a Certified Public Accountant and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accounting from Weber State University.

Strong’s promotion follows the recent milestone of TAB Bank’s 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, TAB has provided financial solutions for businesses, families, and individuals nationwide, uniquely designed to serve the needs of the underserved, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in financial services.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across various industries throughout the country. Our bank is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years, TAB Bank’s focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit www.TABBank.com .

