Spyderbat Recognized With “Cloud Security Startup Of The Year” Award By CyberSecurity Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that Spyderbat , has been named “Cloud Security Startup of the Year” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



Spyderbat has built their success by focusing on Cloud-native runtime security, helping global customers visualize, prioritize, and stop threats and application drift across Linux VMs and Kubernetes clusters, enabling organizations to release more quickly and safely.

Spyderbat’s foundational Behavioral Context Web proactively collects and maintains context, instead of retroactively attempting to capture context in response to a security event, yielding high fidelity attack identification, drift remediation, and automated response. Spyderbat customers report that they are able to reduce alerts from 10s of thousands to just a few per day, and that they can automatically block activity that leads to downtime or risk without human intervention or the risk of error.

Spyderbat’s innovation is based on decades of cybersecurity expertise from its founders, who were formerly the team behind information security companies TippingPoint and Click Security, and the power of eBPF—the emerging standard in kernel-level data and control. The Spyderbat team reinvented runtime security by building a Behavioral Context Web—essentially a temporal graph created in real time from process and network activity collected from Linux cloud workloads via eBPF.

This Behavioral Context Web then tracks causal activity in the form of detailed traces that span across clouds, Kubernetes clusters, systems, user sessions, and even long periods of time. This detailed Web means customers have instant visibility into all runtime app activity, and also means Spyderbat automatically recognizes and corrects application drift, or malicious behavior.

The Spyderbat Platform simultaneously monitors tens of thousands of traces in real time, immediately reassessing each one with any new causally linked activity. The unique scoring of every causal sequence reduces alert noise with Spyderbat automatically recognizing chained security concerns, alerting on meaningful notifications that display the full trace. Spyderbat flags activities aligned to MITRE ATT&CK's Linux framework, recognizing an attacks' progress.

“We started Spyderbat because despite billions of dollars spent in cloud security—no “shift left” security products gave insight, or control over what actually happens at runtime.” said Marc Willebeek-LeMair, CEO and co-founder of Spyderbat. “The industry’s myopic focus on CVEs and configuration scanning left a huge gap for attacks, and for human error, because existing tools couldn’t handle the scale needed to secure runtime, or just spewed useless alerts and noise. We’re proud to see that this award recognizes the change that’s needed to truly get control of cloud-native applications.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“By visualizing all activities within their causal sequences, Spyderbat automates guardrails to stop risk, and reduces the time it takes to understand the root cause and scope of an issue from days to minutes. This is groundbreaking and makes them our 2023 ‘Cloud Security Startup of the Year!’” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Spyderbat provides a new way to secure your cloud native development, from integration to staging to production, enabling customers to both secure and expedite their feature releases across complex containerized Cloud environments”

About Spyderbat

Spyderbat is the only solution that monitors all containerized app events, from the kernel to the cloud, to provide automated security guardrails, real-time threat blocking, and instant incident response. By combining insight from eBPF data, container runtime, and Kubernetes, Spyderbat’s Behavioral Context Web reduces alerts, eliminates the need for manual log investigation and correlation, and stops app drift and attacks. Spyderbat was founded by cybersecurity veterans Marc Willebeek-Lemair and Brian Smith, former founders of TippingPoint—inventors of the Intrusion Prevention System category— and is backed by Benhamou Global Ventures, Live Oak Venture Partners, NTT Ventures and industry luminary John McHale.

