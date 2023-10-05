Aqua Security Named Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has been selected as the “Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



“Aqua is easy to implement, and its integrated approach delivers immediate value for customers. The company continues to lead the market with breakthrough technology innovation and research, and we’re thrilled to award them ‘Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year,’” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Aqua is transforming the way companies approach cloud native security. Not only through effective, easy-to-use solutions, but also by investing in massive contributions to open source software innovation and fueling threat research that provides enormous benefit to the industry.”

Aqua leads the market with the first unified cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) and the only solution to see and stop attacks across the entire application lifecycle, from code to cloud and back. The company was the first to market with software supply chain security capabilities, and it is the only CNAPP to now offer cloud-to-code tracing functionality, making it possible for security teams to view risk in production and directly trace it back to the code repository and developer responsible, all within one graph. Its proven security solution, dynamic capabilities in one unified platform and industry leading initiatives have set the company apart from competitors and propelled Aqua to be a top player in the cloud security industry.

“We set out to replace outdated approaches with modern, born-in-the-cloud capabilities that would secure the next generation of cloud applications. This award is a testament to our team delivering on that vision,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO of Aqua Security. “Aqua remains an industry leader due to our innovation, cybersecurity research team and commitment to the open source community. Together, they support our goal to provide real cloud security and stop cloud native attacks.”

Aqua’s market leadership is driven in part by its dedicated cloud security research team, Aqua Nautilus. Nautilus’ mission is to uncover new vulnerabilities, threats and attacks that target containers, Kubernetes, serverless, and public cloud infrastructure — enabling new methods and tools to address them. Further, Aqua has built one of the largest open source cloud native security communities in the world, with tens of thousands of users and over 40,000 combined GitHub stars. It includes the widely revered Trivy®, an open source vulnerability and risk scanner, which has a thriving community of users and contributors. Aqua’s dedicated OSS team serves to educate engineering, security and DevOps teams by providing accessible tools and to ultimately narrow the skills gap and automate cloud native security measures.

About the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including cloud security, threat detection, risk management, fraud prevention, mobile security, email security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .