Lumen® SASE Solutions wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) won the “Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. This is the company’s second consecutive Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award. It was named “Overall Network Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2022.



Lumen is disrupting the telecommunications industry by digitally connecting people, data and applications quickly, securely and effortlessly. At the heart of this mission is Lumen® SASE Solutions – an all-digital experience for the purchase, configuration and management of SD-WAN and security from industry-leading partners. Lumen SASE Solutions delivers a truly unified, cloud-native approach to secure network access and management.

“We are particularly proud of this award because our SASE offer is a perfect example of how we define ‘customer obsession.’ It’s about approaching our customer conversations from a place of empathy so we can truly understand their needs,” said Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer at Lumen. “We built Lumen SASE Solutions knowing customers needed help managing the frequency and pace of their transformations. Today we have a robust partner ecosystem – comprised of industry-leading partners that are fully integrated and centrally managed – and we can address our customers’ diverse needs regardless of size or industry.”



Lumen customers can work with a consultant for a traditional sales experience, or they can visit the digital Lumen Marketplace to learn about, purchase and configure the best solution for them. The company has also partnered with Fortinet, VMware and Versa to enable customers to choose the SASE solution that best fits their needs.

Through the Lumen SASE Manager system, customers can configure their SASE solution by location and user, add new sites and services, and receive alerts and manage tickets. In addition, they have a choice of managing their own solution or allowing Lumen to deploy, implement, and oversee ongoing management of their product.

Additionally, Lumen offers a choice between premises-hosted SD-WAN and security services, or cloud-hosted Service Security Edge (SSE). Finally, Lumen SASE with Fortinet includes Rapid Threat Defense – a capability through which nefarious traffic is automatically blocked before it reaches the customer’s environment.

“Lumen SASE Solutions is perfect for customers looking for a one-stop shop and their approach is focused on radically simplifying the solution to deliver superior customer outcomes. We’re pleased to award them ‘Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year,’” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “With today’s highly distributed workforce, IT and security leaders can no longer operate effectively using the rigid network and security approaches of the past. Lumen SASE provides the most simplified, secure and flexible product on the market today.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

