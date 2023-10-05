Easy Redmine reveals its new feature developed based on the feedback of over 200 Scrum teams

Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EasyRedmine, ScrumBoards

Easy Redmine announces its feature for elevating the experience of utilizing Scrum boards. Scrum boards are often irreplaceable ways to organize software development and Agile project management. They enable teams to work in an interactive and incremental way, prioritizing flexibility, and collaboration, thereby delivering value to your customers faster and more effectively.

However, current tools for Scrum boards leave users with large backlogs, unclear priorities, hindered collaboration, and rigid workflows. To solve these problems, Easy Redmine has launched a new version of Scrum board feature that was designed and developed based on the feedback of over 200 Scrum teams working in the Scrum framework.

Fruitful Collaboration With Professional Scrum Trainer

Easy Software worked in partnership with Professional Scrum Trainer Karel Smutný (Scrum.org™) on this feature. According to Karel, all available Scrum software had some drawbacks, often hindering the teams’ collaboration, which is the cornerstone of Scrum. His wish was to be able to recommend the most Scrum-friendly tool, but there was none. His expertise enabled Easy Software to design a product that anticipated the needs of Agile project management teams, reducing their daily struggles and producing a more versatile product. The feature was developed with hybrid and remote teams in mind.

Scrum masters, Product owners, Agile project managers, and Scrum team members can all experience valuable benefits when using Scrum Boards. They can collaborate in real-time as if the team was in a shared space, split large and complex backlog items into smaller tasks, organize work into sticky-note style formats, and ensure the backlog stays tidy.



Scrum Boards Overcome Main Sprint Anti-Patterns

Scrum Boards in Easy Redmine 13 were developed to overcome main Sprint Anti-Patterns holding back Scrum teams. Some of these issues include a lack of clear goals and priorities as well as difficulties in inclusive team communication, large backlogs, and misinterpreting the role of a Scrum Master.

Easy Redmine 13 is a comprehensive option for using Scrum framework within project management. Its feature has three dedicated Scrum boards, empowering efficient Scrum rituals and optimizing Scrum roles utilization.

The Product Backlog Board is a centralized location for Product owner and the team to manage task requirements and set priorities. To ensure the backlog stays organized, Easy Redmine allows users to label their tasks by color, emoji and use a search feature to find things quickly.

The Sprint Overview Board was designed for planning and reviewing sprints, setting clear goals, and monitoring progress and performance.

Finally, the Team Sprint Board enables teams to visualize their sprint progress in real-time. The sticky-note style of the Team Sprint Board also enables team members to have improved visibility of their tasks in an eye-catching manner.

Easy Redmine: Next-Level Project Management Tool

Easy Redmine is a project management tool covering both Waterfall and Agile project management individually or simultaneously. In addition, it covers work management as well. It is available in public and private cloud hosting or on-premises server solutions. The server solution is providing its clients with enhanced data control and customization benefitting from open source architecture.

It's based on open-source technologies like Redmine which is one of the most widespread open source solutions for project management. At its core, Easy Redmine 13 also uses MediaWiki, the software that runs Wikipedia or GitLab, the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps Platform.

Easy Software’s overall goal is to facilitate human cooperation by leveraging technology. The company aims to empower managers and teams to discover how Easy Redmine 13 and its Scrum Boards can increase productivity and collaboration. All potential customers are able to start a 30-day free trial which gives them access not only to Scrum Boards but also to other features.

Easy Software aims to make Easy Redmine 13 a leading open-source project and work management software in the near future. They want to further expand their network of more than 85 international partners to satisfy more enterprises with localized services allowing them to maximize the benefits of Easy Redmine's solution.







