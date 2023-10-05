Automatic Weapons Market to Reach USD 11.78 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 11.78 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Higher advancement in the land warefare systems, growing requirement of creating breakthorughs in the existing combat platforms and the interconnected warfare models, and rising emphasis upon the automatic machine guns are some of the factors leveraging a huge demand in the market.



Additionally, increasing incidenes of cross-border conflicts, terrost attacks, domestic violences, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and an asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the subordinate reasons behind the substantial growth of the market. Also, the reduced manufacturing costs of guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart & automatic guns, and an increasing usage of polymer in the arms manufacturing are some of the additional market propelling factors that make way for a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/299

The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 6.36 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2027) 4.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 11.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/299

Competitive Landscape

The market for Automatic Weapons Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Automatic Weapons Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Freedom Group

Orbital ATK

Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc.

American Outdoor Brand Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Beretta S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

Strategic Development

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced their acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition the company entered in the light weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Automatic Weapons.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/299

Further key findings from the report suggest

In August 2020, Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli (OFT), India launched indigenous weapon named Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun (SRCG). A dedicated testing facility & assembly was also formed at the same place for manufacturing the weapons.

The military & law enforcement land-based bodies have been the highest contributor to this market. The military exhibits a higher count of usage of the automatic weapons, and their growing investment in the troops and setting up of newer taskforce battalions for special operations have helped in the market growth largely. The Land sub-segment in the Component segment had 68.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & special taskforce budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the firearm industry is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-weapons-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Automatic Rifle Machine Gun Light Machine Gun (LMG) Medium Machine Gun (MMG) Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) Automatic Launchers Grenade launcher Mortar Launcher Missile Launcher Automatic Cannon Gatling Gun

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Land Battle Tanks Armored Fighting Vehicles Light Protected Vehicles Naval Destroyers Frigates Corvettes Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) Airborne Fighter Aircraft Helicopters Combat Support Aircraft

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 5.56mm 7.62mm 12.7mm 14.5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others Large 81mm 120mm Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India Pakistan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aircraft Engine Market By Type (Turbofan, Turboprop, Piston Engine, Turboshaft), By Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Component (Turbine, Compressor, Gearbox, and Others), By Technology, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Aircraft Refurbishing Market By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft and Others), By Refurbishing Type (Interior Refurbishing, and Others), By Applications (Passenger To Freighter, and Others), By Fitting Type (Passenger Seat, LED Lighting, Retrofit) and By Region Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market By Offering (Software, Hardware and Services), By Platform (Land, Sea, Air, Others), By Application (Reconnaissance and Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance and Counterinsurgency and Others), By Technology, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market , By Vehicle (High-altitude Balloons, Sub-orbital Reusable Vehicles, Parabolic Flights), By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Space Propulsion System Market , By Component, By Spacecraft Type, By Propulsion Type, By Orbital Path, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market By Type (Manned ISR, Unmanned ISR), By Offerings, By Platform, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Automatic Weapons Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-automatic-weapons-market