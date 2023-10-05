THE NEWS FORUM launches weekly documentaries with CAMP OF DREAMS – showcasing Indigenous NHL Player Ethan Bear

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announce the broadcast debut of the documentary CAMP OF DREAMS.



Camp of Dreams: A Heartwarming Documentary Showcasing Indigenous NHL Player Ethan Bear and His Inspiring Hockey Skills Camp. The News Forum, Celebrating Hockey, Community, and Indigenous Achievement.

The News Forum, a Canadian national news broadcaster, is thrilled to announce the premiere of "Camp of Dreams," a heartwarming and inspiring documentary featuring Canadian NHL player Ethan Bear and his annual Hockey Skills Camp held at the Ochapowace First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. Audiences across the nation are invited to witness this incredible story of passion, dedication, and community on October 7 and October 8 at 8PM Eastern . See local listings, or go to thenewsforum.ca for channel listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

Hockey holds a special place in the hearts of Canadians, and Ethan Bear's story is a testament to the power of the sport in fostering dreams and building bridges. The documentary captures the essence of Bear's journey, from his childhood in Ochapowace to his rise in the NHL, emphasizing the role of family, community, and cultural pride in his success.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Camp of Dreams' to our viewers," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. "Ethan Bear's story is a source of inspiration for all Canadians, and his dedication to his community is truly remarkable. This documentary reflects our commitment to highlight the challenges and celebrate the achievements and resilience of Indigenous Canadians."

"Camp of Dreams" features exclusive interviews with Ethan Bear, his family, fellow NHL players, coaches, camp participants, and community leaders. It provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at the annual Hockey Skills Camp at Ochapowace First Nation, showcasing the impact it has on the lives of young Indigenous athletes.

Through this documentary, "Camp of Dreams" not only celebrates Ethan Bear's accomplishments but also underscores the importance of mentorship, cultural preservation, and community engagement. It serves as a powerful reminder of the positive influence that athletes can have in their communities. Camp of Dreams is a Serendipity Media Production.

Media Contact:

Danielle Klammer

604 626 6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Additional Information:

Website: www.thenewsforum.ca

News Website: https://www.forumdailynews.ca/

Twitter: @TheNewsForum_ (https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_)

Facebook: @YourNewsForum (https://www.facebook.com/YourNewsForum/)

Instagram: @TheNewsForum (https://www.instagram.com/thenewsforum/)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewsForum

TikTok: @thenewsforum_

Apple Store App Link: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/the-news-forum/id6443716022

Google Play App Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ott.thenewsforum

SecondStreet.org website: https://secondstreet.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecondStreetOrg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secondstreet.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/secondstreetorg/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/secondstreetorg

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96de3aa8-2f44-4d09-becb-7fffd41269e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c599ffdf-1275-451f-b821-605059a75959

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab52f023-c56d-448e-ac00-d1fc09ac4a04