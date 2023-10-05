Clean Core Thorium Energy accepted as the University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (UNENE) Newest Member

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Core Thorium Energy (“Clean Core”) announced today that they have been voted in and accepted as a member in the University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (“UNENE”).



Clean Core is a Chicago-based company, with active engagement in Canada’s nuclear industry, in the process of testing and demonstrating the use of a thorium based fuel for the PHWR reactors. Their HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium) and thorium fuel technology, named Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life (ANEEL) fuel, reduces life-cycle operating costs and waste in pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) while improving accident tolerance characteristics with proliferation resistance.

Clean Core is keen on exploring university collaborations to support their research and development efforts in the nuclear industry. As a new member of UNENE, Clean Core will engage in the development, design and qualification of ANEEL fuel for CANDU/PHWRs with critical academic institutions.

The ANEEL fuel maintains the overall geometry of current fuel bundles and is designed to be operated under the same thermal conditions of the current natural uranium fuelled reactors. Once licensed and approved for commercial use, this fuel will be poised to replace the existing fuel utilized in heavy water reactors and immediately enable the next-generation operational benefits. The ANEEL Fuel will make heavy water reactors safer, cleaner, and more cost effective, while supporting Canada’s long-term clean energy goals.

About Clean Core Thorium Energy

Clean Core Thorium Energy is a nuclear fuel company exploring thorium-driven nuclear innovations. Clean Core’s patented, advanced nuclear fuel technology (called the ANEEL fuel) is comprised of thorium and high assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) and is capable of improving the safety and cost-efficency of pressurized heavy-water reactors. The ANEEL fuel is a novel solution to safety, waste, and proliferation concerns in today’s nuclear plants. Learn more at https://cleancore.energy/.

About University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (UNENE)

UNENE is a network of Canadian universities, industry, government and international institutions dedicated to excellence in nuclear science, technology and engineering. With its partners and funding organizations, UNENE works to advance nuclear knowledge, build capacity and heighten visibility of Canada’s strength as a global partner, and to elevate the role of nuclear in advancing global sustainability, prosperity and a clean energy future.

Milan Shah

milan@cleancore.energy