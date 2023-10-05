Conductive Bags Market Value to touch US$ 3,992.64 Million by 2033 | FMI Finds Conductive Bags Industry Insights by Size, Share, Trends, Demands, Opportunities

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The conductive bags market is forecasted to develop at a 5.9% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 2,250.59 million in 2023.



The conductive bags industry is mainly inclining forward by robust industrialization the world over, particularly in developing economies like South Korea and China. Also, the adoption of conductive bags is surging in applications like the transportation of explosives, chemicals, and electronics.

Growing environmental and safety issues among different industries are expected to accelerate market growth in the upcoming years. Industries are constantly seeking safer and more effective packaging solutions and exceptional features in conductive bags to avoid any dangerous incidents.

Another key market propeller is the flourishing packaging industry. For instance, in developing countries like India, the packaging industry is going strongly forward, signifying high product adoption. These bags are deployed in multiple industries to pack and prevent electronics from electrostatic discharging (ESD).

Escalating the adoption of electronic gadgets like tablets, laptops, and smartphones is anticipated to encourage the expansion of conductive bags to reduce static charge build-up in related electronics. For example,

As per the report produced by the World Trade Organization in December 2020, computers and electronic components demand registered an upward trajectory in the 2nd quarter of 2020, with a growth rate of 10-11%.



The availability of alternative packaging solutions like static bags and others or the lack of stringent regulations to ascertain the use of conductive bags for the transportation of electronics are anticipated to limit the market development.

"Conductive bags are essential in the safe handling of electrostatic-sensitive components. These specialized bags provide a protective barrier, preventing static electricity discharge and safeguarding sensitive electronic devices during storage and transport in industries such as electronics and manufacturing.", says, Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Top Highlights from FMI’s Analysis of the Conductive Bags Market

South Korea’s conductive bags industry is expected to present significant opportunities to the market players.

Manufacturers are looking out for economies like Mexico, where cheap labor is available in plenitude.

Increasing utilization of electronics in Japan is providing key players with considerable opportunities for expansion in the country.

Countries in Asia like India and China are likely to display significant markets for conductive bags in the upcoming years.

Australia has a potential for significant expansion over the forecast period. Consequently, it attracts several market players in the country.



New Turn of Events: Latest Developments Dictating Market Evolution

EcoCortec revealed a first-ever compostable, biodegradable, and static-dissipative bags and films in January 2021. EcoCortec is an anticorrosion and bioplastic packaging bags and film manufacturer in Croatia. The Eco-Corr Film ESD product introduced by the firm offers a sustainable packaging solution. The product has several industrial uses, like telecommunications, packaging, static-sensitive electronics, and electric cars.

Cortec Corporation is a chemical company that offers corrosion protection solutions. The company introduced EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP anti-static bags and film that consist of corrosion-inhibiting materials ideal for protecting multi-metal products in November 2020. Bags and films substitute traditional rust preventatives like desiccants and oils. The product has a prolonged shelf life and includes permanent anti-static properties as long as the bags or films are in use, irrespective of the presence of humidity.

Transcendia obtained Purestat Engineered Technologies, the manufacturer of electrostatic dissipative (ESD) active packaging solutions, in March 2019. This development is expected to broaden Transcendia’s product line to incorporate multi-layer barrier bags, laminates, and films to cater to the high-value market applications in energy, electronics, medical, aerospace, and food.



Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Plain

Tubing

Grid

bubble

By Material Type:

Aluminum-coated

PE

By End User:

Automobile & mechanical industry

Semiconductors & electronics industries

Pharmaceutical equipment industry

Electrical industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

