E-Waste Management Market is estimated to be US$ 165011.89 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period – By PMI

E-waste management, or electronic waste management, refers to the responsible disposal, recycling, and handling of electronic devices and equipment at the end of their life cycle. E-waste includes a wide range of electronic products, such as smartphones, computers, televisions, refrigerators, and other appliances, that have reached the end of their useful life or are no longer in use.

The e-waste problem is not confined to developed countries; emerging economies are experiencing a surge in e-waste generation as well, contributing to the global growth of the e-waste management market. As the demand for rare earth elements and precious metals continues to rise, recycling e-waste becomes economically attractive, as it provides a source of secondary raw materials.

According To Research Report “ E-Waste Management Market accounted for US$ 49.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 165.0 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4%”

Recent Key Highlights:

In March 2023, BPCL Launches E-Waste Management Initiative to Further Strengthen Sustainable Development Goals. In order to effectively manage their organization's e-waste, including prompt disposal in accordance with the law, they have issued a directive on the subject.

“According to Our Latest Research Report on the E-Waste Management Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2030”

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Market Segmentation By Processed Material - Metals (Copper, Aluminium, and Steel), Plastic, Glass, and Others (Rubber, Wood, Ceramics, and Concrete)



By Source - Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunications, Entertainment and Consumer Electronics, and Others (Medical Equipment, Toys, and Lighting Equipment)



By Application - Disposal and Recycle Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View:

The e-waste management market is expected to grow due to the increasing volume of electronic waste generated, heightened environmental awareness, regulatory pressures, and advancements in recycling technologies. The transition toward a circular economy and the sustainable management of electronic waste will play a significant role in shaping the future of this market.

Latest E-waste Management Market Trends and Innovations:

Circular Economy Focus: Shift towards recycling and reusing electronic components to minimize waste.

Shift towards recycling and reusing electronic components to minimize waste. Advanced Recycling Tech: Development of innovative methods for efficient metal extraction from e-waste, reducing pollution.

Development of innovative methods for efficient metal extraction from e-waste, reducing pollution. Stringent Regulations: Governments enforcing strict e-waste management laws, driving eco-friendly practices.

Governments enforcing strict e-waste management laws, driving eco-friendly practices. Digital Solutions: Adoption of software for monitoring electronic device lifecycles, ensuring compliance and transparency.

Adoption of software for monitoring electronic device lifecycles, ensuring compliance and transparency. Collaborative Efforts: Increasing partnerships between governments, manufacturers, and recyclers for efficient e-waste management systems.

Major Growth Drivers of the E-waste Management Market:

The major growth drivers of the E-Waste Management Market includes increasing electronic waste generation due to technological advancements, stringent environmental regulations, rising awareness about environmental hazards, continuous technological innovations in recycling processes, corporate social responsibility initiatives by businesses, and rapid urbanization leading to higher concentrations of electronic devices in urban areas. These factors fuel the demand for effective e-waste management solutions and drive the market's growth.

Key Challenges Facing the E-waste Management Market:

The key challenges facing the E-Waste Management Market include limited awareness about proper disposal, informal and hazardous recycling practices, complex supply chains, rapid technological obsolescence leading to increased waste, resource-intensive recycling processes, and concerns regarding secure data destruction. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborative efforts and innovative solutions for sustainable e-waste management.

The Organizations Are Recognized as the Top Key Players in E-waste Management Market:

Aurubis AG

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Umicore S.A.

Boliden AB

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Stena Metall AB

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Tetronics International Ltd.

E-waste Management Market Report Coverage:

Base Year for Estimation : The market assessment is based on data from the year 2020.

The market assessment is based on data from the year 2020. Forecast Period : The report covers market projections from 2020 to 2030.

The report covers market projections from 2020 to 2030. Market Representation: Market size is presented in terms of revenue in USD billion, and the report includes the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2030.

The E-Waste Management Market is segmented based on processed materials (metals, plastic, glass, others), sources (household appliances, IT & telecommunications, entertainment, others), and applications (disposal and recycle). It offers regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, providing insights into regional market dynamics. The report includes in-depth analysis of top companies like Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Sims Metal Management Limited, exploring trends such as circular economy focus, advanced recycling technologies, stringent regulations, digital solutions adoption, and collaborative efforts. Additionally, it evaluates growth drivers like technological advancements and challenges such as limited awareness and resource-intensive recycling processes, offering a detailed view of the competitive landscape, including market share and key players' roles.

