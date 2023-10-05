Food Fiber Market is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2032; Increasing Health Consciousness and Digestive Health Awareness to Drive Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Food Fiber Market?

Food Fiber Market accounted for US$ 6.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3%.

Food fiber, often referred to as dietary fiber, is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods that cannot be digested by the human body's enzymes. Instead, it passes through the digestive system largely intact, providing several health benefits. Dietary fiber is typically classified into two main categories: soluble and insoluble fiber.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking out foods that promote digestive health, weight management, and overall well-being. As a result, there is a growing demand for fiber-rich products and Food Fiber Market . The global obesity epidemic has led to a greater emphasis on weight management and the role of fiber in promoting satiety and reducing calorie intake.

Key Highlights –

In July 2023, Tate & Lyle, a company specializing in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, introduced its latest stevia sweetener and launched EUOLIGO FOS dietary fiber in the United States at the IFT FIRST Conference in Chicago hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). The soluble dietary fiber EUOLIGO FOS, which is regarded as a prebiotic in the US and other nations, will be introduced in the US.

Analyst View –

The recognition of dietary fiber as a preventive measure against chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and colorectal cancer is driving its incorporation into various food products. The development of functional foods and nutraceuticals, which offer specific health benefits, often includes the addition of fiber to enhance their nutritional profile.

Attributes Details Food Fiber Market Value (2022) US$ 6.4Bn Food Fiber Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 12.2Bn Food Fiber Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.3%

Segmentation:

Based on Type- Food Fiber Market is segmented into Soluble Fibers and Insoluble Fibers.

Food Fiber Market is segmented into Dairy, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, and RTE Products. By Region- the Food Fiber Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

What is the scope of the Food Fiber market research report?

Market Overview: The report usually begins with an introduction and an overview of the food fiber market, including its size, growth rate, and key drivers and challenges.

The report usually begins with an introduction and an overview of the food fiber market, including its size, growth rate, and key drivers and challenges. Market Segmentation: This section typically divides the market into various segments based on factors such as type of food fiber (e.g., soluble fiber, insoluble fiber), source (e.g., fruits, vegetables, grains), application (e.g., bakery products, dairy, beverages), and geography.

This section typically divides the market into various segments based on factors such as type of food fiber (e.g., soluble fiber, insoluble fiber), source (e.g., fruits, vegetables, grains), application (e.g., bakery products, dairy, beverages), and geography. Market Dynamics: A comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the food fiber market, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. This may include factors like consumer trends, regulatory changes, and economic conditions.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the food fiber market, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. This may include factors like consumer trends, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Market Size and Forecast: Estimations of the current market size and projections for future growth, often broken down by segment, region, and time frame.

Estimations of the current market size and projections for future growth, often broken down by segment, region, and time frame. Consumer Behavior and Preferences: Insights into consumer behavior and preferences related to food fiber, including factors influencing purchasing decisions and health-conscious trends.

Insights into consumer behavior and preferences related to food fiber, including factors influencing purchasing decisions and health-conscious trends. Regulatory Landscape: An overview of relevant regulations and standards governing the food fiber market, including labeling requirements and health claims.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Food Fiber Market:

The prominent players operating in the Food Fiber Market includes,

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Roquette Freres SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group PLC

Sudzucker AG

Grain Processing Corporation

Nexira Sas.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growing factors related with the market Food Fiber Market growth? What are the regions considered in the report & which region will dominate the Food Fiber market? What are the leading Key players in the Food Fiber Market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

