Construction Sustainable Materials Market Size Worth USD 938.63 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 938.63 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting the construction sustainable materials market growth.

Stringent legislative policies for energy-efficiency in buildings significantly drive the construction of sustainable materials market demand. For instance, in June, SEDEMA, Environmental Ministry of Mexico City, introduced regulations that comprise new and retrofitted construction energy-efficiency measures intended to develop a sustainable city by constructing improved buildings and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

The leading players in the construction sustainable materials market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the construction sustainable materials market include:

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.

In April 2020, PPG made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Dow to expedite the acceptance of low-carbon technologies. The collaboration emphasizes on developments in anti-corrosion coating materials for steel to provide reduced GHG emissions by offering improved energy efficiency and decreasing the steel infrastructure high maintenance costs.

There is a growing focus on smart buildings that deploy automated processes for building performance optimization by regulating operations comprising cooling, heating, ventilation, security, and lighting, among other systems. The growth of smart buildings will boost the demand for sustainable construction materials.

The U.S. Green Building Council, in 2020, made an announcement for LEED Positive, setting improved sustainability measures than current standards. The initiative is intended to push the LEED sustainability measures to its thresholds in the certification program for the Living Building Challenge.

Growing demand for rooftop solar panels is likely to drive construction sustainable materials market demand. The demand for energy-efficient glass in solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor.

Europe held a significant construction sustainable materials market share in 2019 due to the growing deployment of green building regulations in several European nations.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sustainable materials market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Structural Interior Exterior Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Insulation Roofing Framing Interior Finishing Exterior Siding Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



