Space Experts, Entrepreneurs, and Astronauts Descend on Austin for New Worlds 2023

AUSTIN, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the EarthLight Foundation (ELF) announced its seventh annual New Worlds space conference in Austin, TX, November 17 and 18. Top names in space technology, research, and business join astronauts, artists, and experts in policy, education, and human health in a unique renaissance event that has been called “the best little space conference on the planet.”



“New Worlds is about opening new worlds to humanity and life,” said Rick Tumlinson, Founder of the EarthLight Foundation. “The Space Revolution has begun. Within this decade, humans will return to the Moon, private space stations will open, and access to space will become commonplace. This presents amazing opportunities and outrageous challenges. We bring together the innovators addressing both and those simply looking for their place in space.”

Space Cowboy Ball Delivers Surprises

New Worlds is known for surprise celebrity attendees - especially at its legendary Space Cowboy Ball . True to its Austin roots, this awards and charity masquerade ball “keeps it weird,” asking, “What would you wear to a party on Mars in 100 years?” Proceeds benefit the EarthLight Foundation’s Project: “DreamScopes” to place a telescope in every school on Earth.

The Space Cowboy Ball is a visual feast where you never know who you’ll see. Past guests and award winners include Jeff Bezos, film director Robert Rodriguez, and SpaceX COO, Gwynne Shotwell. In 2023, attendees from space to Hollywood continue to collide, including Frank White, best-selling author of “The Overview Effect,” Rod Roddenberry, Executive Producer, Star Trek: Discovery & Strange New Worlds, and space pioneer, Jared Issacman, Mission Commander for Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission to orbit. Jared is also Mission Commander of Polaris Dawn, scheduled to launch in early 2024.

According to private astronaut Richard Garriott, "New Worlds is the perfect gathering of people focused on opening space, from those like me who've been there, to those planning to go, those making it possible, those making the rules and policies and those inspiring the dream through art, vision, and education. I love it!"

New Tracks - Biomed and Education

New Worlds adds a space biomed session and dedicated education track, expanding its depth as we move towards the High Frontier. These complement the main track talks, such as “From Submersibles to Space - the Right to Explore” and “Raising the Rainbow Flag in Space,” as well as the high tension “Sharks in Space” business plan competition.

The space biomed session focuses on experts and ideas in a field critical to the space and human health industries. The Space Education Symposium features some of the world’s top experts in space and STEAM learning, showcasing the challenges and opportunities available to space educators.