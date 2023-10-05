Compression Stockings Market to Reach $3.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

New Castle, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Compression Stockings Market By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Product Type (Knee High, Thigh High), By Demography (Men, Women) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, The global compression stockings market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Compression stockings are designed to improve blood circulation and alleviate leg-related ailments.

Prime determinants of growth

Compression stockings are witnessing a surge in demand due to an aging population and rising awareness of their health benefits. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of conditions like deep vein thrombosis and varicose veins is boosting market growth. Additionally, advancements in material technology and the fashion-conscious consumer base are fostering innovation and product diversification within the industry. However, the compression stockings market also faces challenges, including price sensitivity among consumers and limited insurance coverage for these products. Regulatory hurdles can also pose barriers to market entry. Nevertheless, these challenges open up opportunities for businesses to develop affordable, high-quality products, tap into niche markets, and collaborate with healthcare providers to expand their consumer base. In conclusion, the compression stockings market is poised for continued growth, driven by demographic shifts and technological advancements, while businesses must navigate challenges to capitalize on the promising opportunities within the industry.

The Thigh High segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the thigh-high segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global compression stockings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for thigh-high compression stockings is attributed to the fact that thigh-high stockings provide compression & support not only to the lower leg but also extend up to the thigh region. However, knee-high segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The Women segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on demography, the women segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global compression stockings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Women form a significant portion of the target market for compression stockings due to various factors. They are more prone to venous disorders, including varicose veins and edema, especially during pregnancy and as they age. Additionally, the men segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global compression stockings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for compression stockings in the departmental stores segment is attributed to the fact that these stores offer a wide range of products, including compression stockings, making them a convenient one-stop destination for customers. Additionally, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global compression stockings market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for compression stockings in North America is attributed to aging population and increase in prevalence of venous disorders that contribute to growth in need for compression therapy. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

Spanx Inc.

Triumph International Corporation

2xu Pty Ltd.

Leonisa

Ann Chery

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global)

I-Runner

European Lingerie Group

Creswell Sock Mills

Zhende Medical Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global compression stockings Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

