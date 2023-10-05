ECO Canada Launches Nationwide Environmental Professionals Tour

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated "ECO Canada Tour: Bridging Cities, Building Futures." This nationwide roadshow will begin in October, with the last stop at the end of November 2023.

The ECO Canada Tour is a comprehensive and immersive experience designed to connect environmental professionals, aspiring individuals, and organizations committed to the environmental workforce. This tour will take place across multiple cities and regions in Canada to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking within the environmental sector.

Key Highlights of the ECO Canada Tour:

Networking Opportunities: The tour will provide a platform for environmental professionals to connect with like-minded individuals, potential employers, and mentors. Networking events, panel discussions, and interactive sessions will facilitate meaningful connections.

Career Advancement: Aspiring environmental professionals can gain valuable insights into career pathways, skill development, and job opportunities in the environmental sector. ECO Canada will offer career guidance and resources to help attendees take the next steps in their environmental careers. Non-EPs will also have the opportunity to learn more about the EP® Designation.

Educational Workshops: Attendees can participate in educational workshops led by industry experts. These workshops will cover various topics, including environmental trends, regulatory updates, and career development strategies.

Regional Focus: The ECO Canada Tour will cater to each city's specific needs and interests, addressing local environmental challenges and opportunities. It aims to promote region-specific solutions and collaborations. ECO Canada will visit Victoria, North Bay, Barrie, Ottawa, Kitchener, Toronto, Calgary, Halifax, Edmonton and Montreal.

"I'm excited for the ECO Canada Tour for two reasons. Not only will I get to meet EP® members face to face, but I'll be able to witness the growth of the EP® community. I love seeing our members realize they are a part of something bigger than themselves," says ECO Canada Certification Lead Helen Crawley.

ECO Canada's Environmental Professional (EP®) designation is Canada's only nationally recognized environmental designation. The EP® Designation is a multi-disciplinary environmental professional certification for specialists across all industries in Canada who are dedicated to the advancement of sustainable practice and responsible economic growth. Being an EP® is a way to showcase leadership, create public trust, and adopt lifelong learning in one's career. These environmental professionals are diverse, from scientists to engineers, technicians, biologists, and consultants.

“The EP® Designation is not merely a title or a few letters added to the end of one’s name, but it represents a commitment to excellence in environmental stewardship and dedication and passion for the protection of our environment,” says ECO Canada President and CEO, Kevin Nilsen.

Tour dates and registration includes:

Victoria – Oct. 4

North Bay – Oct. 24

Barrie – Oct. 26

Ottawa/Gatineau - Oct. 30

Kitchener/Waterloo – Nov. 1

Toronto – Nov. 2

Calgary – Nov. 9

Halifax - Nov. 15

Edmonton – Nov. 22

Montreal – Nov. 30

To learn more about the ECO Canada Tour, including tour dates and locations, please visit https://eco.ca/environmental-professionals/environmental-professional/eco-canada-tour/

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

media@eco.ca