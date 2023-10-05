Startup Rootly Wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for its Enterprise-Grade Incident Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rootly, which offers the first and only enterprise-grade incident management platform, announced today that it has been awarded “Overall Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solution Provider of the Year" as part of the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



The 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations this year from an impressive list of top companies and startups in the information security industry from around the world. A full list of winners can be found here .

While other tools exist to act as the fire alarm for incidents, none can automate putting out the fire the way that Rootly can. Using cutting edge technology in a space that hasn’t seen much recent innovation, Rootly automates much of the incident management and resolution process, from coordinating the right responders to work on the incident in Slack to proactively suggesting guided next steps. Rootly leverages GenAI to allow users to help users identify related incidents, automate generated status updates, and automatically generate retrospective/postmortems based on timelines of incidents events, to save time and help prevent future incidents.

Rootly’s robust set of security-focused features sets them apart from other incident management tools. They offer enterprises a high degree of control over their incident data with features like granular RBAC (role-based access control), group permissions support for SSO (single sign-on), SAML (security assertion markup language), SCIM (system for cross-domain identity management), custom retention policies, native secrets management and more.

Founded by ex-Instacart employees, Rootly has landed hundreds of enterprise customers since launching in 2020. “We are honored to receive this recognition from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough judges and program,” said JJ Tang, co-founder and CEO of Rootly. “We’re also grateful to the many companies who are already relying on Rootly to speed incident resolution and to improve communication among team members while doing so.”

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program was built to serve as the information security industry's most comprehensive program recognizing the top companies, products, technical innovation and people in the cybersecurity industry today. All award entries are thoroughly reviewed, analyzed, and judged by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with representation from a cross-section of industry experts. All entries were judged on the Tech Breakthrough criteria including innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, impact and value. The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards program is run by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world.

About Rootly

Rootly offers the best enterprise-grade incident management platform, proven to help accelerate incident resolution times by 80 percent or more. Rootly’s simple and configurable platform can be set up in 10 minutes, and with 50+ integrations automates manual admin work such as paging responders, incident creation, tracking action items and metrics, stakeholder communication, and generating retrospectives. The AI-powered platform learns over time, helping companies understand the root cause of incidents so they can be prevented in the future. Backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Renegade Partners, and Gradient Ventures, Rootly is already in use at hundreds of enterprises including Canva, NVIDIA and Tripadvisor. Learn more at Rootly.com.