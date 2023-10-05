neuro42 Receives Direct Investment and Appoints Surgical Robotics Industry Pioneer Fred Moll as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced it has received a direct investment from Fred Moll, M.D., industry pioneer and leader in surgical robotics and minimally invasive surgery, with more than 40 years of experience of building and leading innovative medical device companies. neuro42 also appointed Dr. Moll as strategic advisor.



“We are proud that Dr. Moll, renowned Medtech entrepreneur, has recognized our differentiated MRI-robotic technology platform and vision to change the surgical standard of care in neurosurgery, with a direct investment made to neuro42,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “We are also thrilled to welcome Dr. Moll as a strategic advisor to neuro42. His deep experience with surgical robots will be of tremendous value as we advance our technology platform and drive market penetration.”

From April 2019 to March 2023, Dr. Moll served as Chief Development Officer for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. Dr. Moll was also a co-founder, and from September 2012 to 2019, was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Auris Health, Inc., a robotics medical device company that was acquired by Johnson and Johnson in 2019. Dr. Moll is also the Founding Partner of Sonder Capital Management, LLC, a healthcare venture capital investment firm. Earlier in his career, Dr. Moll founded and co-founded three other surgical robotics companies, including Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), a world leader in surgical robotics, in 1995. Dr. Moll received a B.A. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, an M.S. in management from Stanford University and an M.D. from the University of Washington.

Dr. Moll currently serves on the board of several healthcare companies including PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT), Shockwave Medical (SWAV), and Insightec, to name a few.

About neuro42

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

