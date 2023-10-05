Docker with Neo4j, LangChain, and Ollama Launches New GenAI Stack for Developers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOCKERCON – Today, in the Day-2 keynote of its annual global developer conference, DockerCon , Docker, Inc.® together with partners Neo4j , LangChain , and Ollama announced a new GenAI Stack designed to help developers get a running start with generative AI applications in minutes. Eliminating the need to search for and cobble together and configure technologies from different sources, the GenAI Stack is pre-configured, ready-to-code, and secure with large language models (LLMs) from Ollama, vector and graph databases from Neo4j, and the LangChain framework. Docker also announced today its first AI-powered product, Docker AI .

“Developers are excited by the possibilities of GenAI, but the rate of change, number of vendors, and wide variation in technology stacks makes it challenging to know where and how to start,” said Docker CEO Scott Johnston. “Today’s announcement eliminates this dilemma by enabling developers to get started quickly and safely using the Docker tools, content, and services they already know and love together with partner technologies on the cutting edge of GenAI app development.”

The GenAI Stack, available today in the Learning Center in Docker Desktop and in the repository at https://github.com/docker/genai-stack , addresses popular GenAI use cases using trusted open source content on Docker Hub. Demoed on stage at DockerCon,the GenAI Stack is among a range of new AI/ML capabilities, content, and partnerships announced by Docker with the aim of helping developers quickly and securely take advantage of the power of AI/ML in their applications. Components include:

Pre-configured open source LLMs such as Llama 2, Code Llama, Mistral, or private models such as OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4;

Help from Ollama for developers to get up and running locally with open source LLMs;

Neo4j as the default database for graph and native vector search that uncovers explicit and implicit patterns and relationships in data, making AI/ML models faster and more accurate, and acting as long-term memory for these models;

Neo4j knowledge graphs that serve as the knowledge base to ground LLMs for more accurate GenAI predictions and outcomes;

LangChain orchestration between the LLM, application, and database with vector index, and serving as the framework for developing context-aware reasoning applications powered by LLMs; and

A series of supporting tools, code templates, how-to’s, and GenAI best practices.

Easy out-of-the-box setup empowers developers with numerous capabilities, such as effortless data loading and vector index population, enabling developers to seamlessly import data, create vector indices, embed questions and answers, and store them within the vector index. Developers can do enhanced querying and result enrichment for applications that can both summarize data and showcase knowledge retrieval through flexible knowledge graphs. They can also generate diverse responses across various formats, such as bulleted lists, chain of thought, GitHub issues, PDFs, poems, and more. In addition, developers can compare results achieved between LLMs on their own, LLMs with vector, and LLMs with vector and knowledge graph integration.

Supporting Quotes

James Governor, Principal Analyst and Co-Founder, RedMonk

“Everything changed this year, as AI went from being a field for specialists to something that many of us use every day. The tooling landscape is, however, really fragmented, and great packaging is going to be needed before general broad-based adoption by developers for building AI-driven apps really takes off. The GenAI Stack that Docker, Neo4j, LangChain, and Ollama are collaborating to offer provides the kind of consistent unified experience that makes developers productive with new tools and methods, so that we’ll see mainstream developers not just using AI, but also building new apps with it.”

Emil Eifrem, Co-Founder and CEO, Neo4j

“The driving force uniting our collective efforts was the shared mission to empower developers, making it very easy for them to build GenAI-backed applications and add GenAI features to existing applications. We’re immensely excited about the possibilities this unlocks for millions of developers.”

Harrison Chase, Co-Founder and CEO, LangChain

“We’re all here to help teams close the gap between the magical user experience GenAI enables and the work it requires to actually get there. This is a fantastic step in that direction.”

Jeffrey Morgan, Creator of Ollama

“Docker changed how applications are developed and deployed. I’m excited to work with Docker’s community of developers to build the next generation of applications focused on AI.”

Resources

About DockerCon

The announcements made today were featured at DockerCon 2023, which it’s not too late to attend virtually at https://www.docker.com/dockercon/ . The event brings together the entire community of Docker developers, contributors, and partners to share, teach, and collaborate in order to grow the understanding and capabilities of cloud-native development. DockerCon is a highly concentrated learning experience that shows developers what is new and what is possible with Docker and our ecosystem, and how to take advantage of these innovations right away to get their jobs done better and faster. Virtual sessions are free, interactive, fun, and are designed for flexible global consumption on the day of the event and beyond.

About Docker

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share, and run applications. The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable, and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world’s largest marketplace of trusted content and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create modern applications. For more information, visit www.docker.com

About Neo4j

Neo4j, the Graph Database & Analytics leader, helps organizations find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections deeply, easily, and quickly. Customers leverage the structure of their connected data to reveal new ways of solving their most pressing business problems, from fraud detection, customer 360, knowledge graphs, supply chain, personalization, IoT, network management, and more — even as their data grows. Neo4j’s full graph stack delivers powerful native graph storage with native vector search capability, data science, advanced analytics, and visualization, with enterprise-grade security controls, scalable architecture, and ACID compliance. Neo4j’s community of data leaders comprises a vibrant open source community of more than 250,000 developers, data scientists, and architects across hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and NGOs. Visit neo4j.com. For press inquiries email pr@neo4j.com .

About LangChain

LangChain is an open source framework and developer toolkit that helps developers build context-aware reasoning applications, powered by LLMs.