Bad Idea AI ($BAD) Set for a Significant Entry into Lbank's Innovation Zone

Lewes, DE, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction: We are thrilled to announce that Bad Idea AI ($BAD), a decentralized experiment that merges AI technology, Blockchain, and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), is slated for listing on Lbank. The listing will go live at 08:00 on October 7, 2023 (UTC), featuring the trading pair BAD/USDT in Lbank's Innovation Zone.



Key Timings

Start Deposit: 08:00 on October 6, 2023 (UTC)

Start Trading: 08:00 on October 7, 2023 (UTC)

Start Withdrawal: 08:00 on October 8, 2023 (UTC)

About Bad Idea AI ($BAD)

Bad Idea AI is a bold experiment in the future of AI, aiming to explore the dynamics of shared governance between AI and humans within a tokenized ecosystem. The project serves as a testbed for balancing the ethical considerations of AI with its computational prowess in governance.



Unique Features

$BAD is a collective effort that emphasizes community involvement and the decentralized nature of the project. It aims to shape the future of AI in a way that benefits humanity, avoiding a dystopian future. The project has already launched a working AI Chatbot system on Discord and Telegram, with additional upgrades on the way.



Circulation and Security

The circulation supply of BAD tokens is verified by reputable data aggregators. The smart contract has undergone five audits, with the most recent one conducted by Certik, ensuring the highest level of security.



How to Buy $BAD Tokens

$BAD tokens will be available for purchase on Lbank, a platform known for its security features and performance optimization. The trading pair will be BAD/USDT.



Call to Action

For more information and to join the community discussions, visit us on the Bad Idea AI Telegram. Bad Idea AI Discord, Bad Idea AI Facebook, or Bad Idea AI Twitter.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Investing in digital assets like $BAD is extremely risky. Neither LBank nor Bad Idea AI is liable for any losses you may incur. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.