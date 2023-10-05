Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Results of the Adjourned Sterling Class Meeting. Resolutions for the Managed Wind-down. Amendment of the Company’s Investment Policy and the Articles of Incorporation Passed.

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the “Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Results of the Adjourned Sterling Class Meeting

Resolutions for the Managed Wind-down and Amendment of the Company’s Investment Policy and the Articles of Incorporation Passed

The Company hereby gives notification that at the adjourned class meeting of the holders of Sterling Shares in the Company (the “Sterling Class Meeting”) held on Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12.00 p.m., the resolution set out in the notice of that meeting was duly passed.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolution passed by the holders of Sterling Shares at the Sterling Class Meeting, which was a special resolution, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechan i sm .

The details of the resolution passed are as follows:

That, subject to the passing of all other Resolutions, all Sterling Shares in the Company in issue be converted into (and all new Sterling Shares subsequently issued by the Company shall be issued as) ordinary shares that are redeemable at the option of the Company, in accordance with article 4.11 and 14 of the Articles. (41,535 votes cast all in favour, none against and none withheld)

As all resolutions proposed at the extraordinary general meeting and the class meetings of the holders of both Euro Shares and Sterling Shares have now been passed by the requisite majorities and as all resolutions were inter-conditional, the proposed resolutions can now take effect. However, the amendments to the Company’s investment policy and to the articles of incorporation will only take effect one month from the date of this announcement in accordance with applicable Dutch regulation.

Amended Investment Objective and Policy

The Company’s amended investment objective and policy will be as follows:

"Investment Objective

To conduct a realisation of the existing assets of the Company in an orderly manner.

Investment Policy

The Company will pursue its investment objective by effecting: (i) an orderly realisation of its directly held assets; and (ii) a redemption of its Sub-Fund shares as of 1 November 2024, in each case in a manner that will maximise Shareholder value and for the purpose of returning the net proceeds to Shareholders.

The Company will cease to make any new investments or to undertake capital expenditure, except where, in the opinion of the Board and the Investment Manager:

failure to make the follow-on investment may result in a breach of contract or applicable law or regulation by the Company; or



the investment is considered necessary to protect or enhance the value of any existing investments or to facilitate orderly disposals.

Any realised cash may be invested in cash or cash equivalent investments, which may include short-term investments in money market funds and tradeable debt securities ("Cash and Cash Equivalents"). There is no restriction on the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents that the Company may hold.

Borrowing and derivatives

The Company will not undertake borrowing other than for short-term working capital purposes. The Company may use derivatives for hedging as well as for efficient portfolio management.

Material changes to the Company's investment policy

Any material change to the Company's revised Investment Objective and Policy would require Shareholder approval by ordinary resolution and approval by the FCA in accordance with the Listing Rules."

Amended Articles of Incorporation

The Company’s amended articles of incorporation are attached to this announcement and available on the Company’s website: https://www.bgholdingltd.com/p/19/legal-documentation

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their continued support.

For further information, please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan

+44 20 3751 5389

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Secretary

+44 (0) 1481 702400

5 October, 2023

Website: www.bgholdingltd.com

