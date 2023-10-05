SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar") (NYSE: DG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 1, 2023, Dollar announced lower than expected results for the first quarter 2023. Further, the Company cut its guidance by almost 10% for the full year 2023 blaming it on "a function of the macroenvironment." Analysts commenting on the Company's missed guidance referenced its recent pricing shifts. Following this news, Dollar's stock price fell by $39.23 per share, or approximately 20% to close at $161.86 per share.

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/dollar-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=50599&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

