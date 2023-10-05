Smart Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to be worth US$ 3,280.1 million at a CAGR of 8.5% by the forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart kitchen appliances market is estimated to be US$ 1,450.8 million in 2023. By 2033, the smart kitchen appliances market will reach US$ 3,280.1 million.



With upgrades in lifestyle worldwide due to increasing disposable income, people are also looking to upgrade their homes. The introduction of the smart homes concept has led to renewed attention being paid to kitchens. By using smart kitchen appliances, smart kitchens can be achieved. Therefore, there is increasing demand for smart kitchen appliances.

Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable Insights

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5810

People are also skewing towards living their life more healthily and being eco-friendlier. Smart kitchen appliances can help with both of these things. With smart kitchen appliances, consumers can track what and how much is consumed. Smart kitchen appliances also help with minimizing food waste.

With technology inescapable in the modern world, kitchen appliances too are benefiting from it. The list of things smart kitchen appliances can do is impressive and ever-increasing. From setting alarms for when food is cooked in an oven to keeping track of how much time the food has been in the refrigerator, the possibilities for smart kitchen appliances seem to be endless. Smart kitchen appliance manufacturers are further trying to improve their products with the help of AI, voice assistants, and more such innovations.

“The hospitality sector is a lucrative sector for the smart kitchen appliances market. Businesses in the hospitality sector have already adopted smart kitchen appliances. By integrating smart kitchen appliances into their kitchen, businesses in the hospitality sector can take care of their customers’ needs. Apart from the residential sector, the hospitality sector too represents huge potential in the smart kitchen appliances market” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

The smart kitchen appliances market recorded a growth of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Smart refrigerators lead the appliances segment, accounting for 25.70% of the share in 2022.

Wi-Fi is the leader in the connectivity technology segment, accounting for 20.40% of the market share 2022.

The United States rules the roost among countries, enjoying 23% of the market share 2022.

There is expected to be strong growth in the Asia Pacific market, with Japan making up 4.8% of the global market share in 2022, while China made up 6.2%

In Europe, the United States and Germany made up 7.4% and 6.2% of the global market share, respectively in 2022.

Competition Analysis of the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

Smart kitchen appliance manufacturers are increasingly investing in Research and Development (R&D) activities to propel themselves ahead of the competition. The market is heavily fragmented, but several established players exist. A few are Whirpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Smart Kitchen Appliances market

In August 2023, the Samsung Food app was launched by Samsung Electronics Pvt. Ltd. It has a feature whereby users can scan a food item and get recipes. Those recipes can also be synced with an oven.

In July 2022, Sharp Corporation launched the Sharp Smart Dishwasher. The innovative dishwasher can count among its capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa remote assistant.

In April 2022, LG Electronics launched several smart kitchen appliances in India. A few of them were the InstaView Door-in-Door and Frost Free Refrigerators, AI Direct Drive Washing Machines, and a range of Charcoal Microwaves.





Key Companies in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics

AB Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Co.

Onida

Sector Qube

Dacor

Sharp Corporation

Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5810

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentation:

By Appliances:

Smart Refrigerator

Smart Coffee Maker

Smart Dishwasher

Smart Cookware & Cooktop

Smart Oven

Other Appliances

By Connectivity Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Market

NFC

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author By

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market Insights

Smart Water Bottle Market Size: The anticipated size of the global smart water bottle market in 2022 was close to US$ 31,229.9 million. By 2033, a valuation of US$ 34,384.1 million has been projected. Sports enthusiasts are choosing items that improve their workouts more frequently, which is driving up the market for interactive vessels.

Flooring and Carpets Market Share: The global flooring and carpet market is estimated to be valued at US$ 297,976.0 million in 2023. In 2022, the market size for flooring and carpet was valued at US$ 283,995.4 million. Projections for 2033 anticipate a promising trajectory leading to an estimated value of US$ 485,371.5 million.

ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market Forecast: The global ASEAN organic cosmetic market size is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 9,484.4 million by 2033. Our consumer product industry analysts opine that ASEAN organic cosmetic providers can expect a modest CAGR of 5.4% through 2033, with a current valuation of US$ 5,605.4 million in 2023.

Aquarium Water Treatment Market Overview: The aquarium water treatment market size is estimated at US$ 7,612.79 million in 2023. The aquarium water treatment market is predicted to reach US$ 20,374 million by 2033.

Agriculture Nets Market Review: The worldwide forecast for agriculture nets market anticipates significant expansion, with a market size estimated at US$ 10,679.8 million in 2023. The anticipated CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube