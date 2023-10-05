Emulsifiers Market is estimated to be US$ 20.1 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecasted period – By PMI

Prophecy Market Insights latest research report on the Emulsifiers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report offers insights into the market's size and share, key market players, distribution channels, and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

Emulsifiers are food additives that play a crucial role in food and beverage processing by improving the stability and texture of products that contain both fat and water components, which would typically separate. Emulsifiers work by reducing the surface tension between the fat and water phases, allowing them to mix and form stable emulsions.

The rise of plant-based and vegan diets has driven the demand for emulsifiers that can be used in dairy alternatives, plant-based spreads, and non-dairy ice creams. As urbanization and busy lifestyles increase, there is a growing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and processed foods. Emulsifiers Market play a critical role in maintaining the texture and stability of these products.

 Recent Key Highlights:

  • In November 2022, Solvay launched new “Reactsurf 2490”, a brand-new polymerizable surfactant that is APE-free1 and intended to serve as the main emulsifier in latex systems made of acrylic, vinyl-acrylic, and styrene. In comparison to traditional surfactants, Reactsurf 2490 enhances emulsion performance to give improved functional and aesthetic benefits in exterior coatings and pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs), even at high temperatures. 

Report Scope:

AttributeDetails
Base year for estimation2022
Forecast period2022– 2032
Accounted in 2022US$ 9.1 billion- 2022
Estimated to be in 2032US$ 20.1 billion
CAGR8.6%
Market representationRevenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2022 – 2032
Market SegmentationBy Source – Bio-based and Synthetic
By Application – Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Agrochemical
By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Regional ScopeNorth America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report CoverageRevenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What are the emerging trends in the emulsifiers market, such as the demand for natural emulsifiers, clean-label products, and sustainable sourcing?

The emulsifiers market is experiencing several emerging trends driven by changing consumer preferences and the demand for healthier, more sustainable, and transparent products. Some of the notable trends in the emulsifiers market include:

  1. Natural Emulsifiers: There is a growing consumer preference for natural and clean-label products. Natural emulsifiers derived from sources like plant extracts, lecithin, and other naturally occurring compounds are gaining popularity as alternatives to synthetic emulsifiers. These natural emulsifiers are perceived as healthier and safer options, aligning with the clean-label trend.
  2. Clean-Label Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with simpler ingredient lists and cleaner labels. This trend has led to a demand for emulsifiers that can maintain product stability and texture while minimizing the use of artificial or chemical additives. Manufacturers are responding by using natural and clean-label emulsifiers to meet these expectations.
  3. Sustainable Sourcing and Production: Sustainability is a significant concern across the food and cosmetic industries. Emulsifier manufacturers are exploring sustainable sourcing options for raw materials and adopting environmentally friendly production processes. This includes sourcing palm oil from sustainable plantations, reducing waste, and minimizing the environmental impact of production.

Analyst View

Emulsifiers are used in low-fat and reduced-calorie products to mimic the texture and mouth feel of full-fat counterparts, catering to health-conscious consumers. The bakery and confectionery sectors continue to expand, and emulsifiers are essential for achieving the desired textures and shelf stability in these products.

Here is a list of key players in the Emulsifiers Market

BASF SE, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Akzonobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant, Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, the Lubrizol Corporation, Stepan Company, and Lonza.

Conclusion:

The emulsifiers market is poised for sustained growth due to their indispensable role in enhancing product stability and texture in various industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. As consumers continue to seek products with improved sensory attributes and clean labels, the demand for natural and sustainable emulsifiers is expected to rise, presenting opportunities for innovation and market expansion in the coming years.

