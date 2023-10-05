Sustainable Green Team Announces Newly Formed Wholly Owned Subsidiary, SGTM-VRM, LLC., Establishes Advisory Panel

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) announces the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, SGTM-VRM, LLC ("SGTM-VRM"). The new entity aims to significantly expand the deployment of VRM Biologik's Intellectual Property in the Americas and offer sales to programs and projects globally.



The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM Biologik entered into a distribution agreement in October 2022 to further develop markets of VRM Biologik's HumiSoil® and Core Catalyst products. SGTM-VRM, LLC's expanded business model, focuses on developing catalyst manufacturing strategies that enable the cost-effective delivery of VRM Biologik products and programs throughout the Americas. Furthermore, it will facilitate the supply of catalysts from the USA to programs conducted by the VRM Biologik Group worldwide. SGTM-VRM assumed the role of "Master Licensee" for the region to serve licensed manufacturers, distributors, and end users of the technology.

SGTM-VRM has global distribution plans, and it is currently seeking funding to rapidly expand equipment manufacturing and delivery capacity, enabling the deployment of VRM Biologik technology programs on a business-to-government scale. These programs will contribute to the realization of a circular economy, ensuring sustained food and water security benefits.

SGTM has also formed an Advisory Panel that will seat key staff from VRM Biologik Group and SGTM, who will guide the deployment of large-scale programs globally. The Advisory Panel's primary focus will be to develop strategies and preparedness for SGTM's inclusion in food and water security programs, both on a business-to-government and business-to-business basis. This collaborative effort reinforces SGTM's commitment to making a significant impact on a global scale.

SGTM's CEO, Tony Raynor, states, "The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, SGTM-VRM, which now holds the 'Master Licensee' for deployment of VRM Biologik's Intellectual Property is a testament to the strong relationship between SGTM and VRM Biologik. Over the past two years, Ken Bellamy, VRM Biologik's founder, has worked tirelessly with us to allow HumiSoil® and Core Catalyst products to be readily available in and from the USA. I'm excited for the future together with SGTM-VRM."

VRM Biologik and SGTM through SGTM-VRM, LLC remain dedicated to creating a brighter and greener future for all and to revolutionizing the wood fiber industry, offering innovative solutions for sustainable development and circular economy.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor, CEO/Chairman, at Traynor@sgtmltd.com.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.:

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) is a leading provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices. With a focus on innovative products and strategic partnerships, SGTM focuses on creating a greener and more sustainable future for generations; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and SGTM's YouTube Channel.

About VRM Biologik:

VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to revolutionizing various industries through innovative solutions. With a strong background in research and development, VRM Biologik aims to create sustainable and transformative products that address pressing global challenges – https://www.vrmbiologik.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Tony Raynor

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733

