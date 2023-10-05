Epoxy Adhesives Market is estimated to be US$ 15.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epoxy adhesives are a type of adhesive that is formulated with epoxy resins as their primary components. These adhesives are known for their strong bonding properties, versatility, and resistance to chemicals, heat, and moisture. Epoxy adhesives consist of two main components: epoxy resin and a hardener.

The construction industry is a major consumer of epoxy adhesives, where they are used for structural bonding, concrete repairs, and as a key component in various flooring systems. As infrastructure development continues globally, the demand for Epoxy Adhesives Market is likely to increase.

Key Highlights –

In May 2023, DeepMaterial launched top-notch optical bonding epoxy adhesives - underfill epoxy and one-component epoxy glue - for the chip testing and packaging business, which significantly relies on surface protection materials and other semiconductor and electronic appliances. Before going on sale, the company thoroughly evaluated the products.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Epoxy Adhesives market accounted for US$ 9.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 15.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2%. The market report has been segmented based on product type, by end-user industry, and region.

Product type global Epoxy Adhesives market is classified into one-component, and two-component),

end-user industry global Epoxy Adhesives market is classified into aerospace and defence, automotive, marine, electrical and electronics, construction, energy and power, and other end-user industries

By region, APAC is expected witness for highest CAGR over the forecast period. Owing to rapid urbanization and there is growing government and private-sector investments in infrastructure development. This will boost the building & construction industry in countries such as China, and India in the region

The key players operating the Epoxy Adhesives market involves includes,

3M Co.

AdCo UK Limited

Adhesive Technologies Corp.

Alfa International Corporation

American Chemical Inc.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Benson Polymers Ltd

Collano Adhesives AG

DELO Industrial Adhesives.

The key player in the market is focusing on research and development for driving new application.

Analyst View –

Epoxy adhesives are used extensively in the automotive and aerospace industries for bonding lightweight materials and composites. As these industries seek to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency, the demand for epoxy adhesives market is expected to rise.

The epoxy adhesives market is a significant segment of the global adhesive industry and is used in various applications across multiple industries. Here are some opportunities associated with the epoxy adhesives market:

Opportunities:

Growing Construction Industry: The construction industry is one of the largest consumers of epoxy adhesives. As urbanization continues and infrastructure development projects increase, there is a growing demand for high-performance adhesive solutions in construction applications such as bonding concrete, metal, and composites. Automotive Sector: Epoxy adhesives are increasingly used in the automotive sector for lightweighting, structural bonding, and sealing. The shift toward electric vehicles and the need for advanced materials create opportunities for epoxy adhesive manufacturers to develop specialized products. Aerospace and Defense: The aerospace and defense sectors require adhesives that can withstand extreme conditions. Epoxy adhesives offer high strength and temperature resistance, making them suitable for aerospace applications like aircraft assembly, composite bonding, and repair. Electronics Industry: Epoxy adhesives are essential in the electronics industry for encapsulation, PCB assembly, and bonding components. As the electronics sector continues to innovate and miniaturize, there is an increasing demand for specialized epoxy formulations tailored to these applications. Renewable Energy: The growth of renewable energy technologies like wind and solar power generation systems presents opportunities for epoxy adhesives. These adhesives are used in the assembly and maintenance of wind turbine blades and solar panels. Emerging Markets: The demand for epoxy adhesives is rising in emerging markets due to urbanization, industrialization, and increased infrastructure development. This offers opportunities for market expansion and growth in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

FAQs.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the epoxy adhesives market?

The key factors driving the growth of the epoxy adhesives market include:

Increasing Demand in Construction : Growing construction activities worldwide drive demand for epoxy adhesives for structural bonding and concrete applications.

: Growing construction activities worldwide drive demand for epoxy adhesives for structural bonding and concrete applications. Automotive Lightweighting : Epoxy adhesives are used for lightweighting in the automotive industry, a sector focused on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction.

: Epoxy adhesives are used for lightweighting in the automotive industry, a sector focused on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. Aerospace and Defense : High-performance epoxy adhesives are essential for aerospace and defense applications, contributing to market growth.

: High-performance epoxy adhesives are essential for aerospace and defense applications, contributing to market growth. Electronics Miniaturization : Epoxy adhesives are crucial for electronics assembly, supporting the trend of smaller and more advanced electronic devices.

: Epoxy adhesives are crucial for electronics assembly, supporting the trend of smaller and more advanced electronic devices. Renewable Energy : Epoxy adhesives play a role in renewable energy projects, including wind turbines and solar panels, driving market expansion.

: Epoxy adhesives play a role in renewable energy projects, including wind turbines and solar panels, driving market expansion. Emerging Markets: Urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging markets create new opportunities for epoxy adhesive sales.

What are the major challenges faced by epoxy adhesive manufacturers and suppliers in the market?

Epoxy adhesive manufacturers and suppliers encounter several significant challenges in the market. Firstly, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable adhesive solutions, which necessitates the development of environmentally responsible epoxy formulations. Additionally, ensuring consistent product quality and performance is crucial, as epoxy adhesives are used in various industries with diverse application requirements. Supply chain disruptions, including shortages of raw materials and transportation issues, can also impact the industry's ability to meet customer demands. Finally, competition from alternative adhesive technologies and the need to keep up with evolving regulations and safety standards pose ongoing challenges for epoxy adhesive manufacturers and suppliers.

What are the sustainability initiatives and eco-friendly alternatives in the epoxy adhesives market?

Sustainability initiatives in the epoxy adhesives market include developing low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) formulations and exploring bio-based epoxy resins. Eco-friendly alternatives include water-based adhesives and solvent-free epoxy systems, reducing environmental impact.

