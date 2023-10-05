CIO Leadership: Leading as the CEO of Technology Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 2

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce its 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on November 2 at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.
Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate what’s next for the business.
“CIOs and business technology leaders play an integral role in anticipating what’s coming next to enable the business to succeed,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.
World-class CIOs and industry executives who will be speaking at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Dan Abdul, SVP and CTO, Medica
- Kelly Aronson, Chief Digital Officer, Andersen Corporation
- John Avenson, SVP, CTO, Minnesota Twins
- Saqib Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
- Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz
- Teddy Bekele, SVP & CTO, Land O’ Lakes
- Scott Brown, Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Technology M&A, Cherry Tree Investment Banking
- Mike Calvo, CTO, Shipt
- Andy Dulka, CIO, Restaurant Technologies
- Sarah Engstrom, CISO and VP, IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Zachary Hughes, VP, IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.
- Steven John, Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS
- Tammylynne Jonas, Global CIO, Donaldson
- Patrick Joyce, VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic
- Dennis Keane, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company
- Induprakas Keri, SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix
- Harold Knutson, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC
- Heather Manley, President, SIM Minnesota; CEO, On-Demand Group
- Tony Peleska, CIO, Kraus-Anderson
- Michelle Roemer, CIO, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
- Carissa Rollins, SVP & CIO, GIS, Illumina
- Shikhar Singh, EVP, CTO, Choice Bank
- Cisco Skanson, CIO, Hazelden Betty Ford
- Carey Smith, SVP, COO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Jaime Taets, CEO/Founder, Keystone Group
- Greg Thayer, Director, Information Security, Jack Link’s
- Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions
- Jamie Thingelstad, CTO, SPS Commerce
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions
- Steven John, Faculty Member, IANS Research, IANS
Valued Partners for the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Minnesota, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
Looking ahead, HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 17 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. Key topics to be explored at the summit include the role of the CIO as the CEO of technology in preparing the organization for what’s coming next.
Prominent speakers at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Laiq Ahmad, CTO, Change Healthcare
- Selim Aissi, Global CISO, Blackhawk Network
- Ahsan Baig, CIO/CTO, Alameda Contra-Costa Transit
- Lior Barak, Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Legit Security
- Brad Bell, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox
- Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks
- Cassie Crossley, VP Deputy Product Security Officer, Schneider Electric
- Christopher Desautel, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies
- Dr. Gail Ferreira, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.
- Al Ghous, CISO, Snapdocs
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Arvind Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Glean
- Rohit Jain, VP, Technology, Applications and Analytics iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
- Michaele James, Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; CTO, Renew Financial
- Reed Kingston, Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; Partner, StrataFusion
- Eldar Kleiner, Co-Founder and CPO, Savvy Security
- Ksenia Kouchnirenko, VP of Business Systems, Momentive (maker of SurveyMonkey)
- Jiong Liu, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wiz
- Jeff McKibben, CIO, Ultra Clean Technology
- Ashish Mehta, Director, Global Enterprise Applications, Dolby Laboratories
- Teza Mukkavilli, CISO, Chargepoint
- Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Health
- Venugopal Pai, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix
- Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners
- Matthew Rosenquist, Eclipz.io, Inc.
- Florin Rotar, Chief AI Officer, Avanade
- Trevor Schulze, CIO, Alteryx
- Ishpreet Singh, CIO, Qualys
- Ken Spangler, EVP, Global Operating Technologies, FedEx Services
- Niharika Srivastav, President and Principal Advisor, CyberEdx
- Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings
- Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks
- Jeff McKibben, Chief Information Officer, Ultra Clean Technology
- Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Health
- Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners
Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, American CEO Magazine, Apptio, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Glean, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, Tata Communications, Tonkean, Veza, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Next week, HMG Strategy is excited to be hosting its 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 12 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.
Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the steps needed to execute on digital and AI strategies.
World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include:
- Joshua Barons, Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
- Jerome Bonhomme, CTO, American Specialty Health
- Max Chan, CIO, Avnet
- Todd Friedman, CISO, ResMed
- Steve Hoyt, Executive Director, IT, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.
- Mani Keerthi Nagothu, Americas Field CISO, SentinelOne
- Naresh Lachmandas, Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego; Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant
- David Lin, CISO, Gemological Institute of America
- Rebecca Maffei, CIO, Fashionphile
- Drew Martin, Principal, Silicon Beach Advisors
- Beau Mersereau, Global CTO, Toppan Merrill
- Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency
- Faisal Mushtaq, SVP & CTO, Sleep Number Corporation
- Ravi Nemani, EVP & CIO, Enlyte
- Billy Norwood, CISO, FFF Enterprises
- Joanna Palmer, CX Client Principal of Contact Center, RingCentral
- James Parker, CEO and Board Member, Tangoe
- Steve Phillpott, President, SIM San Diego
- Lance Ralls, Vice Chair, Southern California SIM
- Yasmin Shah, CEO/CIO, SeenADriver
- Alan Shen, VP Solution Management, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys
- Amy M. Sitapati, M.D., Chief and Chair of the Division and Department of Biomedical Informatics, Chief Medical Information Officer for Population Health, UC San Diego Health System
- Evelyn Travnik, Global Software Engineering Leader, Digital Science Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Kevin Trepa, Colonel, Retired, USMC
- Venky Venkatesh, Senior Director, IT Services, General Atomics and Affiliated Companies
- Maria Zack, Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences, Point Loma Nazarene University
- John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego will include:
- Steve Hoyt, Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.
- Naresh Lachmandas, Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego and Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant
- Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder and Partner, The Carrera Agency
- John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies
Valued Partners for the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Expedient, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Mindsprint, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Diego, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, Tangoe, Tonkean, Trace3, Unisys, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
