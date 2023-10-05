Electro Optics Market Projected to Reach $15.63 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Electro Optics Market by Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the electro optics market was valued for $10.17 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $15.63 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/236473

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight’s Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

98 - Tables

75 - Charts

240 - Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The electro optics market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for surveillance and security systems. In addition, the advantages of electro optical systems fuel the market growth. Moreover, the electro optics market is anticipated to benefit owing to the rapid technological advancements, and the increase in demand for electro optical systems in the military sector is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, high initial investment is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $10.17 billion Market Size in 2032 $15.63 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments covered Application, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for Surveillance and Security Systems Advantages of electro optical systems Increase in military expenditure worldwide Opportunities Rapid technological advancements Increase in demand for electro optical systems in the military sector Restraints High Initial Investment

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the electro-optics market. It initially disrupted supply chains, causing production delays, and led to reprioritization of defense budgets.

However, increased demand for surveillance and security technologies, along with ongoing research and development, spurred innovation in the defense sector. Remote collaboration tools became crucial for design and evaluation, while shifting global dynamics influenced procurement strategies and partnerships. Economic uncertainty also played a role, requiring governments to carefully assess spending priorities, ultimately resulting in a mixed impact that included setbacks and growth in various aspects of the electro-optics market within the defense sector.

The Air Based segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the Air Based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electro optics industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.24% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in defense expenditures of various nations.

The defense segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the defense segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global electro optics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the aerospace is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.52% from 2023 to 2032, due to increasing incorporation of multi-sensor electro-optical systems, including cameras, infrared sensors, and lidar, aerospace provides comprehensive situational awareness and improves navigation, targeting, and threat detection capabilities. These trends and growth factors present significant opportunities for electro optics providers in the aerospace segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global electro optics market revenue. Moreover Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.66% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing investment in defense sector which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/236473

Leading Market Players:

FLIR Systems Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Leonardo DRS

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Safran Group

Textron Systems

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global electro optics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as Product launch and acquisition business strategies and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electro optics market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing electro optics market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the electro optics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electro optics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://bit.ly/3RFzxcC

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Consumer Active Optical Cable Market is Anticipated to Garner $958.5 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.1% during 2021 to 2030

Home Security Solutions Market is Expected to Reach $121.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2022 to 2030

Power Bank Market is Estimated to Attain $22.34 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027

Video Surveillance Market is Projected to Garner $144.85 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027

Fiber Management Systems Market is Expected to Grow $9.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com