Origin Materials, Inc. Investors: Lead Plaintiff Deadline is Approaching in the Class Action Against Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN); Contact Robbins LLP Today

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) securities between February 23, 2023 and August 3 2023. Origin is a sustainable materials company that purports to have developed a platform to convert the carbon found in biomass into carbon negative materials that can replace the petroleum-based substances typically used in various end products.



What is this Case About: Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) Misled Investors Regarding Construction of its Origin 2 Plan and Product Focus

According to the complaint, on August 9, 2023, Origin announced that it was signiﬁcantly delaying the timeline for construction on its Origin 2 commercial plant and changing the product slate at Origin 2 from a focus on paraxylen to a focus on furandicarboxylic acid. The Company disclosed that it “now expects Origin 2 to be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 estimated to be completed in late 2026 to 2027, and Phase 2 estimated to be completed in 2028, compared with our initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion.” Origin blamed the delay on the “high-cost environment” for capital projects. The Company further revealed that the construction would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced. On this news, Origin’s stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 66.5%, to close at $1.45 per share on August 10, 2023.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Origin would be unable to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for paraxylen had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; and (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost or at the scale it had previously identiﬁed.

