Chopra Expands Programming with Unique Sonic Breathwork Offering in Partnership with Beats and Breath

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chopra, a leading integrative health company founded by wellness icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D. and part of The Healing Company Inc. (OTCQB: HLCO) (“The Healing Company” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of “Healing Through Breath,” a revolutionary breathwork initiative in partnership with Beats and Breath. Grounded in neuroscience and modern technology, their innovative new practice, Sonic BreathworkTM, combines the power of ancient, rhythmic breathing techniques with modern, cutting-edge music compositions and the latest advancements in bioacoustics to help enhance and elevate physical, mental, emotional, and energetic well-being.

A form of meditation—a $5 billion market expanding at an 18.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)1—breathwork is part of the surging $296.3 billion global alternative healthcare industry2. Chopra’s expanded programming with Beats and Breath taps into this growing demand for unique breathwork offerings and builds upon the company’s continued commitment to deliver a broad range of transformative programming, content, and experiences, and make it accessible to a multi-generational, global audience.

“As Millenial and Gen Z appetite for wellness products and services continue to grow, there is immense potential in partnering with the next generation of healing leaders to activate and serve a global, multi-generational audience,” said Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-Founder of The Healing Company. “Our strategy to uncover and deliver science-backed, high-impact experiences like ‘Healing Through Breath’ will further cement Chopra as the leader in integrative healing content, products, and experiences.”

Breathwork—an Eastern healing modality that’s increasingly being embraced by the Western world—is a modality often dubbed the “new meditation”3. Rooted in the science of yoga and its fourth limb of pranayama, the healing effects and accessibility of breathwork have been making consumer waves, with interest growing 40% over the past year4.

“Dr. Deepak Chopra is someone I have deep respect for and we are honored to partner with Chopra to deliver and share our Sonic Breathwork practice on a global scale,” said Christopher August, Co-Founder of Beats and Breath. “The healing impact of breathwork has been heavily studied in recent years, with the benefits of this ancient practice on stress, mindset, self awareness, spiritual growth, and more, affirmed by modern science, furthering our resolve to bring our innovative breathwork programming to millions.”

“Chopra has a rich history of impactful collaborations, having previously partnered with luminaries including Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey,” added Dr. Jaime Rabin, Chief Products & Programs Officer at Chopra. “This latest partnership with Beats and Breath is a natural extension of Chopra’s decades-long commitment to bring scientifically-backed, high impact healing practices to the world in ways a global, multi-generational audience finds accessible and engaging.”

About Beats and Breath

Christopher August and Johnny Buffalo, Co-Founders of Beats and Breath cosmically collided in the midst of the global pandemic in the summer of 2020 with a shared vision to heal the world through the primordial power of breath and sound.

Over the past few years, they've created a hub for personal and spiritual growth, guiding and empowering thousands of individuals from around the world on their journey of self-discovery and transformation. By leveraging their innovative practice in Sonic Breathwork™ and their global community, they are on a mission to help people:

HEAL: Release limiting beliefs and emotional wounds, relieve physical discomfort, and nurture their overall well-being.

AWAKEN: Ignite their inner power, unlock your greatest potential and tap into your intuition.

PROSPER: Activate their potential, live your higher purpose and experience a greater sense of abundance, success and freedom.

To learn more, you can visit beatsandbreath.com or follow them on Instagram @beatsandbreath.

About Chopra

Chopra is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective wellbeing. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D., a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra’s signature programs have been proven to improve overall wellbeing through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. By providing tools, guidance, and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of wellbeing and make a healthy, peaceful, and joyful life accessible to all. Download the Chopra app on iOS and Android, and follow them on Instagram @chopra.

Chopra is part of The Healing Company (OTCQB: HLCO), a community of powerful brands whose aim is to bring integrated healing to the world.

About The Healing Company

The Healing Company Inc. was founded with a bold aim: Bring integrated healing to the world. Compelled by the global healthcare crisis and a deep belief in a different way—one which draws on conventional medicine and ancient wisdom, science and nature—the company looks to democratize access to integrated healing methods, while helping the world evolve how it thinks about health and healthcare. To do so, the company is building a community of powerful healing brands, identifying, acquiring, and helping scale the reach and impact of the world’s highest potential healing practices & products.

The Healing Company’s common stock is quoted for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol HLCO, and its investors and advisors include global wellbeing icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.healingcompany.com.

