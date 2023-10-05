Aquafil SpA to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference October 12th

ARCO, Italy, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil SpA (ECNLF:OTCQX – ECNL:IM), based in Arco (TN) Italy, pioneer of circular economy, today announced that Giulio Bonazzi, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 12th, 2023.



DATE: October 12th, 2023

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/45oqyj8

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 12 and 13

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Aquafil SpA

Since 1965, the Aquafil Group has been a pioneer of the circular economy and a landmark in terms of quality and product innovation for Italy and the globe. We primarily manufacture Nylon 6 fibers and polymers but also Nylon 6.6 and Dryarn. Our flagship product is ECONYL® nylon, which revolutionizes the world of synthetic fibers through a closed-loop model.

Today, Aquafil remains a leader in the research of new production systems for sustainable development.

CONTACTS:

Aquafil SpA

Giulia Rossi

IR Team member

+39 327 0820 268

investor.relations@aquafil.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com