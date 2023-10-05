Old National Bank Recognized as 2023 Leading Disability Employer

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Honoring National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, the National Organization on Disability (NOD) named Old National Bank as one of only 65 Leading Disability Employers for 2023.



In its ninth year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal spotlights the transformative contributions made by business leaders in promoting employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also honors those organizations that prioritize diversity, equity and importantly, accessibility -- setting a high standard for others to follow.

"Organizations like Old National Bank understand that by harnessing the talents of people with disabilities, they reap the benefits of a more innovative, diverse and dedicated workforce,” said NOD President Carol Glazer. “The Leading Disability Employer Seal honors organizations who have not only embraced inclusivity, but have taken concrete steps to break down barriers for individuals with disabilities and create an environment for all to thrive.”

Leading Disability Employer Seal recipients are determined based on data provided by companies on the NOD Employment Tracker™. The Tracker is the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand which employment practices correlate to improved talent outcomes related to hiring, retention and advancement of people with disabilities.

“Actively seeking and championing diversity within our workforce is critical to our success, and annually makes us an employer of choice,” says Corliss Garner, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Old National Bank. “This and our internal Abilities First Impact Network promote an inclusive work environment that attracts talent and makes us stronger as an organization.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ORGANIZATION ON DISABILITY (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 60% of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of professional services, Leadership Council and Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org .

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

