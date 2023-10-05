Johnny Rockets and STARRY® Team up with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Launch a Galactic Sweepstakes to Celebrate World Space Week

Win a Family Visit to Space Camp® and Savor a Limited-Time Space Week Special

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all aspiring astronauts and interstellar enthusiasts! Space Week is blasting off with a partnership from Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American burger brand, and STARRY®, the crisp, clear, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored soda from PepsiCo. From Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, Johnny Rockets and STARRY are offering guests the opportunity to win a visit to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center®’s Space Camp® for a family of four, ages 7 and older, and enjoy a cosmically delicious World Space Week Meal at participating locations.

To enter, simply visit bit.ly/JRWorldSpaceWeek. Entrants to the sweepstakes will receive $5 off any order of $15 or more, or $5 off the limited-time World Space Week Meal, which features the Rocket Double®, the iconic burger chain’s signature burger featuring cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion topped with Johnny Rockets’ Special Sauce. The meal is complete with a side of Saturn-inspired onion rings and, of course, a STARRY fountain drink.

For more than three decades, Space Camp has ignited the imaginations of young explorers, fostering a passion for the science of space travel. One lucky winner of the Johnny Rockets and STARRY World Space Week sweepstakes will enjoy an immersive adventure fit for the whole family that includes astronaut training, simulated space missions, and engaging courses on the latest advancements in space exploration. Five additional lucky winners will win $500 Johnny Rockets digital gift cards to enjoy burgers, shakes, fries, and fun at their local Johnny Rockets location.

"We are over the moon about partnering with STARRY to offer guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Space Camp with their loved ones," said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to creating unique and memorable experiences similar to the out-of-this world dining experience our guests know and love from Johnny Rockets. We’re thrilled to invite guests to join us in celebrating the wonders of the galaxy during World Space Week.”

To enter the Johnny Rockets and STARRY World Space Week sweepstakes, please visit bit.ly/JRWorldSpaceWeek. For more information on Johnny Rockets, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com. Enrollment in Family Space Camp is subject to availability and must be attended by Dec. 31, 2024. STARRY is a registered trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.

No purchase necessary. Internet Access Required. Open to legal residents of the United States, 18 years or older or age of majority in their state at the time of entry, except residents of Florida and New York are not eligible. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person/email address. Subject to Official Rules available at www.johnnyrockets.com/sweepstakesrules.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®, as well as the Apollo 16 capsule, the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket and the world-class INTUITIVE® Planetarium. The USSRC is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and is a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Relations

Ali Lloyd

alloyd@fatbrands.com

435-760-6168