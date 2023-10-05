Polysleep Partners with Remparts de Québec at Centre Vidéotron: Fostering Athletic Success Together!

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep, a trailblazer in sleep technology, is delighted to announce its official sponsorship with Les Remparts de Québec at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City. This partnership marks a significant step in the pursuit of athletic excellence and well-being.



As a proud sponsor of Les Remparts de Québec, Polysleep is dedicated to supporting this exceptional team on their journey to success. By fostering this alliance, Polysleep aims to enhance the athletes' performance and overall well-being, recognizing the critical role quality sleep plays in an athlete's training and recovery regimen.

"At Polysleep, we understand the importance of quality sleep for athletes' physical and mental well-being. We are honoured to stand alongside Remparts de Québec in their pursuit of excellence," said Jeremiah Curvers, CEO and Co-Founder at Polysleep. "Our cutting-edge sleep technology is tailored to optimize recovery, ensuring that these athletes are well-rested and prepared to give their best performance. Together, we look forward to achieving new milestones and creating lasting memories on the ice."

This collaboration showcases Polysleep's commitment to supporting the local community and fostering the growth of sports in the region. By providing Remparts de Québec with the tools for restorative sleep, Polysleep is contributing to the team's overall health and performance, which is crucial for achieving their goals on and off the ice.





Photo taken by the Remparts de Québec at the home opening game on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Polysleep and Les Remparts de Québec invite fans and supporters to stay tuned for more exciting updates and initiatives that will stem from this partnership. The collaboration between these two esteemed entities promises a future filled with sportsmanship, growth, and shared success.





Polysleep's private seating area redefines game day luxury. Plush seats and top-notch amenities offer unparalleled comfort, creating the ultimate fan experience.

