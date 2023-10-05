Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size Is Surpassing USD 40.93 Billion by 2032, Growing at Projected 7.17% CAGR

Newark, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the hormone replacement therapy market will grow from USD 20.48 Billion in 2022 to USD 40.93 Billion by 2032. The hormone replacement therapy market is expanding due to the rising cases of target diseases led by an increase in hyperthyroidism. Further, the manufacturers are developing novel formulations that can be used to boost the required hormone without invasive surgeries.



Key Insight of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market



North America region to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America region will hold a significant market share due to the rising occurrence of zoology diseases. There is an increase in investment in developing novel therapeutics for treating hormonal imbalances, especially among women. The region has a well-established healthcare department, and there is an increase in initiatives by government organizations and local pharmaceutical and biotech companies, leading to positive growth for the market. Due to high patient demand, most major global companies are present in the U.S. and Canada.



The parathyroid hormone replacement segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into growth hormone replacement, testosterone hormone replacement, progesterone & estrogen replacement theory, parathyroid hormone replacement and human growth hormone replacement theory. The parathyroid hormone replacement segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. PTH injections are given subcutaneously to patients undergoing PTH replacement treatment to supplement or elevate levels of PTH the body naturally produces. The goal is to replace PTH to raise blood calcium levels naturally without raising urine calcium levels or reducing bone density.



The parenteral segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The administration route segment is divided into parenteral, oral and transdermal. The parenteral segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Parenteral hormonal replacement therapy is a relatively newer alternative and low dose sustained progestin administration. Since the Women's Health Initiative study, progesterone has increasingly been prescribed in preference to alternative progestins or administered parenterally to achieve low systemic steroid levels.



The hypothyroidism segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The indication segment is divided into hypothyroidism, menopause, growth hormone deficiency and male hypogonadism. The hypothyroidism segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Synthetic thyroid hormones to increase the body's normal levels of natural thyroid hormones is known as thyroid hormone treatment. The general effectiveness of thyroid hormone replacement therapy has been used to treat hypothyroidism for over 100 years.



The online pharmacy segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is divided into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy. The online pharmacy segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Many oral hormone replacement drugs are more conveniently available at online pharmacies than hospitals and retail pharmacies.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising incidence of complications related to menopause



Menstruation has stopped permanently for at least 12 months, a symptom of the common, non-pathologic condition known as menopause. All menstrual females experience menopause as a result of non-pathologic oestrogen insufficiency. Most of the women who experience menopause suffer from several vasomotor symptoms, which may have an impact on their cardiovascular and urogenital systems and also lead to the occurrence of chronic diseases or alleviation of any underlying disease. Each year, over 1.3 million women in the U.S. experience menopause. It usually starts when a person is 51 or 52 years old. However, between the ages of 40 and 45, roughly 5% of women go through early menopause. Increased osteoporosis and fractures are significantly attributed to menopausal bone density loss. Numerous hormonal therapies are available to aid with menopause symptoms. Health and well-being-related symptoms should be discussed with a healthcare professional to determine the best course of action while considering medical values and preferences.



Restraint: Leads to the progression of breast cancer



A rare absolute risk increase of fewer than one additional case of breast cancer per 1000 person-years was seen with combined hormone therapy. According to recent studies, HRT generally carries only marginally higher risks. The risk of breast cancer varies depending on the type of HRT used.



Opportunity: Increasing therapeutic development of novel treatment



For more than 50 years, hormone replacement therapy has been the main treatment for symptoms related to menopause. With the least amount of medication and for the shortest possible time, it seeks to treat uncomfortable menopause symptoms effectively. The formulation and route of administration of hormone treatments are now available in three different ways, i.e., intravenously, topically, or transdermally. The hormone replacement therapy industry has witnessed a wave of novel medication modalities and creative technologies during the past 20 years that may overcome the drawbacks of traditional treatment techniques, including small molecules. Several new modalities have advanced through development and certification, drastically altering the environment. Numerous HRT clinical studies now test both authorized and investigational treatments for several hormonal disorder conditions.



Challenges: Supply chain disruptions



With some HRT formulations, supply issues persist, especially in developed and some parts of developing regions. This can be attributed to erratic supply for some products or a longer-term deficit for others. Many distinct factors can contribute to a shortage of medications. Supply disruptions can cause a delay in treatment if the customer has been prescribed a specific HRT.



Some of the major players operating in the hormone replacement therapy market are:



• Eli Lilly and Company

• Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc.

• Viatris, Inc

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• ASCEND Therapeutics U.S., LLC.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• AbbVie, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis International AG



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product Type:



• Growth Hormone Replacement

• Testosterone Hormone Replacement

• Progesterone & Estrogen Replacement Theory

• Parathyroid Hormone Replacement

• Human Growth Hormone Replacement



By Administration Route:

• Parenteral

• Oral

• Transdermal



By Indication:



• Hypothyroidism

• Menopause

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Male Hypogonadism



By Distribution Channel:



• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



