Probiotics Market is forecasted to Reach USD 213.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a 12.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2032

BEIJING, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Probiotics Market is at the forefront of nutritional innovation, offering advanced solutions for the growing global health and wellness trend.



The Probiotics Market is a pivotal segment within the health and wellness industry, focusing on the development, production, and supply of beneficial live bacteria and yeasts designed to improve gut health. This market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of gut health globally, advancements in probiotic research, and the development of innovative and effective probiotic products. The market's future looks promising with continuous advancements in probiotic research and product development. The ongoing trends towards natural and functional foods, personalized treatments, and the integration of probiotics into various product categories are expected to shape the market dynamics, offering ample opportunities for growth and innovation in the coming years.

Probiotics Market Highlights and Key Statistics:

The Global Probiotics Market is expected to generate revenue of USD 213.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for probiotics in 2022, with a value of approximately USD 26.4 billion.

The North American probiotics market is anticipated to expand significantly, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, bacteria was the top ingredient segment by revenue, generating over USD 56.9 billion.

In 2022, the probiotic food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the market, exceeding 60%.

Key players in the market include Danone, General Mills, Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Arla Foods, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia.

Probiotics Market Report Coverage:

Market Probiotics Market Probiotics Market Size 2022 USD 67.8 Billion Probiotics Market Forecast 2032 USD 213.1 Billion Probiotics Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 12.4% Analysis Period 2020- 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Ingredient, By Product, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Probiotics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Arla Foods, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia, Danone, General Mills, Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc.,i-Health, Inc., Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group plc, Lifeway Foods Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., and Nestle S.A. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Probiotics Market Overview and Analysis:

The Probiotics Market is characterized by its focus on developing products that can efficiently improve gut health and address various digestive disorders. The market is witnessing continuous innovations aimed at enhancing the efficacy, safety, and accessibility of probiotic products. However, challenges such as limited understanding of probiotic mechanisms, regulatory challenges, and high production and storage costs can pose constraints to market growth.

Latest Probiotics Market Trends and Innovations:

Growing consumer awareness: People are becoming more aware of the importance of gut health and the benefits of probiotics. This is due to a number of factors, including increased media coverage, the growing popularity of health and wellness, and the increasing availability of information online.

Demand for natural and functional foods: Probiotics are being integrated into a variety of food and beverage products, such as yogurt, milk, and cheese. This is due to the growing demand for natural and functional foods, which are seen as being healthier than traditional processed foods.

Rising prevalence of digestive disorders: The need for effective solutions for digestive issues is propelling the demand for probiotics. This is due to the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Expansion of the healthcare and wellness industry: The growing focus on health and wellness is boosting the probiotics market. This is due to the increasing number of people who are looking for ways to improve their overall health and well-being.

Major Growth Drivers of the Probiotics Market:

Consumer Awareness: Increasing knowledge about the benefits of probiotics for gut health.

Natural and Functional Foods: Growing demand for foods that offer health benefits.

Digestive Disorders: Rising prevalence of issues like irritable bowel syndrome and constipation.

Healthcare and Wellness Industry: Expansion and focus on preventive healthcare.

Key Challenges Facing the Probiotics Market:

Understanding of Probiotics: Limited knowledge about the various strains and their benefits.

Regulatory Challenges: Strict regulations in certain regions can hinder market growth.

Production and Storage: Probiotics require specific storage conditions to remain effective.

Competition: The presence of alternative health supplements can pose a challenge.

Probiotics Market Segmentation Insights:

By Ingredient:

Bacteria

Yeast

By Product:

Probiotic Food & Beverages Food Supplements Specialty Supplements Infant Formula Nutritional Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotics

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Baked Food Cereals Non-Dairy Dairy Fermented Meat Dry Food





By End-User:

Animal Probiotics

Human Probiotics

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other



Regional Overview of the Probiotics Market:

Asia-Pacific, with countries like India, China, and Australia, is leading the market. North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by high demand for probiotic-based foods, beverages, and supplements.

List of Key Players in the Probiotics Market:

Arla Foods, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia, Danone, General Mills, Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group plc, Lifeway Foods Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., and Nestle S.A.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

