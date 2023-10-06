Growing Consumer's Interest in Unique and Personalized Home Spaces is Increasing the Home Décor Market Demand, reaching US$ 394,715.7 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The home decor market is projected to register a valuation of US$ 216,291.4 million in 2023 and reach up to US$ 394,715.7 million by 2033. The global market is securing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Get your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4831

Manufacturers are Designing Customized Home Decor Solutions

Manufacturers are designing customized home decor solutions as per consumers' expectations. They are offering personalized, durable, and unique options with eco-friendly practices. Some of the customized solutions for home decor are as follows:

Personalization: Manufacturers offer personalized home decor products, including high-quality material, custom color, and concise designs. They are also offering interior design as per consumers' tastes and preferences.



Manufacturers offer personalized home decor products, including high-quality material, custom color, and concise designs. They are also offering interior design as per consumers' tastes and preferences. Modular and Configurable Furniture: Manufacturers provide customized, fit, and layout modular furniture systems of different sizes. They are also adapt to change as per customers needs.



Manufacturers provide customized, fit, and layout modular furniture systems of different sizes. They are also adapt to change as per customers needs. Custom Upholstery: These custom upholstery furniture, including chairs, sofas, tables, and beds, are offered by manufacturers as per customers' selection. Consumers widely prefer these for their creative home decor.



These custom upholstery furniture, including chairs, sofas, tables, and beds, are offered by manufacturers as per customers' selection. Consumers widely prefer these for their creative home decor. Artful Decor: Consumers are fond of creativity and artwork. They desire high-end manufacturers to build bespoke furniture designs. The customers are also collaborating with special designers to create a specific piece of home decor.



Consumers are fond of creativity and artwork. They desire high-end manufacturers to build bespoke furniture designs. The customers are also collaborating with special designers to create a specific piece of home decor. Custom Lighting: Creating unique lighting solutions for home decor interior are rapidly growing to look lavish and breath-taking. They fix them according to size, design, and area.



Creating unique lighting solutions for home decor interior are rapidly growing to look lavish and breath-taking. They fix them according to size, design, and area. Digital Tools: Manufacturers offer digital tools to their customers. Through these tools, customers can finalize their products by visualizing them.



Manufacturers offer digital tools to their customers. Through these tools, customers can finalize their products by visualizing them. Tailored Textiles: Customized textiles are widely used for home decor, including cushions, curtains, and bedding. They seek aesthetic fabrics to match their home decor for specific areas.



“Social media platforms' influence on home decor is rapidly fueling the industry. The adoption of DIY culture and smart home integration solutions is at its peak for renovating houses with environmental awareness,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

The home decor market is registering a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 to 2033.



is registering a between 2023 to 2033. The United States is expected to register a maximum CAGR of 26.4% by dominating the global market by 2033.



is expected to register a maximum by dominating the global market by 2033. Japan is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 6.4% in the global market by 2033.



in the global market by 2033. The United Kingdom significantly drives the global market with its vintage home decor, with a CAGR of 2.5%.



With a CAGR of 4.6%, Germany is rapidly advancing the global market.



Germany is rapidly advancing the global market. Home furniture is estimated to lead the global market by 2033 based on product type.



Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4831

Key Players Are Capturing Huge Revenue in the Global Market

Key players are offering affordable home decor solutions as per consumers' requirements. They are capturing significant revenue through their innovations and product improvements. Key players are adopting various marketing methods to bring new ideas to the table to highlight the market share. These marketing tactics are mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and agreements.

These players offer online home decor products, hand-made products, and sustainable products of growing concerns about the environmental crisis. They are targeting genuine consumers to boost sales. Key players are taking relevant feedback from their customers to improve their silly gaps and offer high-quality products to them.

Key Companies in the Home Decor Market:

IKEA

The Home Depot

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Wayfair

Ethan Allen

Crate & Barrel

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ashley Furniture Industries

RH (Restoration Hardware)

Herman Miller

Pier 1 Imports

La-Z-Boy

Crate and Barrel

Anthropologie

Houzz

Overstock.com

Tempur Sealy International

Surya

Z Gallerie



Recent Developments in the Home Decor Market

In 2022, Home24 announced its new expansion of its business portfolio in seasonal products and home textiles.



2021 Herman Miller Inc. acquired Knoll Inc. to design advanced home decor.



About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) consumer product team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Unlock Strategic Knowledge: Get Instant Access to Our Detailed Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4831

Key Segments in the Home Decor Market

Product Type:

Home Furniture

Rugs

Bath Textiles

Bed Textiles

Kitchen and Dining Textiles Tiles

Wood & Laminate Flooring

Vinyl & Rubber Flooring

Lighting

Other Products



Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct to Consumer

Manufacturer Stores

E-commerce Stores

Discount stores

Rental Stores

Club Stores

DIY Stores

Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

Other Applications



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Consumer Product Domain

Wall Décor Market Size: The wall décor market is estimated to be valued at US$ 60.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 85 billion by 2033. The adoption of wall décor is likely to advance at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



Teen Room Décor Market Share: The global teen room décor market is expected to register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 4% by garnering a market value of US$ 147 Billion.



Aquarium Decor Market Demand: The aquarium decor market is estimated at US$ 2,648.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 4,313.6 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033. The aquarium decor market share in its parent market is 2% to 6%.

Wall Art Market Trends: The global wall art market size is expected to top a valuation of US$ 94.8 billion by 2033. It is set to witness a CAGR of 5.4% in the review period 2023 to 2033.

Wall Covering Products Market Analysis: The wall covering products market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. It is likely to rise up from US$ 31.3 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 50.8 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube